Drake Maye and Wife Ann Michael Showcase Charity and Community Spirit in Japan and at Softball Classic

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and his wife, Ann Michael, are making a difference both on vacation and at home. The couple attended the World Baseball Classic in Japan, where they presented significant donations to Boston Children's Hospital and a local high school. Back in New England, their annual MayeDay Celebrity Softball Classic brought together fans for a day of fun and philanthropy. Ann Michael reflected on her rapid rise to fame and love for the region, while Drake spoke about their enduring relationship and charitable mission.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and his wife, Ann Michael , are making waves beyond the football field. Fresh off an appearance in Super Bowl LX, the couple is currently on vacation in Japan, where they attended the World Baseball Classic game between Team Korea and Team Japan at the Tokyo Dome on Friday, March 6.

Their presence brought a touch of New England royalty to the international event, with fans excited to see the NFL star and his wife enjoying the baseball action. Before the game, Drake and Ann Michael presented an $80,000 check to Boston Children's Hospital. Their generosity continued as they pledged $1,000 for each home run hit in the event's Home Run Derby and an additional $2,500 for each hit during the game itself.

By the end of the night, their contributions totaled an additional $94,000 for the hospital, plus an extra $5,000 donated to a local high school. Drake emphasized that the donations were about supporting children, saying, "It's for the kids. For Boston Children's. It's what we want to do.

It means a lot to us.

" Ann Michael echoed his sentiment, expressing excitement about being able to help the kids at Boston Children's Hospital while also looking forward to the fun and competitive atmosphere of the softball classic. Ann Michael, who became an overnight celebrity during New England's Super Bowl run last season, reflected on her whirlwind experience over the past two years. Speaking at the couple's annual MayeDay Celebrity Softball Classic, she noted, "I feel like everything happened so, so fast.

I mean, I was literally in college two years ago today.

" She described how quickly she fell in love with the New England region after moving there with Drake, adding, "It's so crazy but so cool to see all the people and everyone has been so great, so kind to us, received us so well, and so we've grown to love this place in a short amount of time. " She also marveled at how an idea born on a whim turned into a successful annual event, saying, "It's awesome to see something like this, such great turnout, how our ideas, on a whim, kind of turned into something so cool.

" During Super Bowl media availability, Drake, 23, shared details about their relationship, revealing that he met Ann Michael in middle school and they have been inseparable ever since. He spoke glowingly about their 2025 marriage, advising his teammates to pursue matrimonial bliss. He also mentioned that Ann Michael had never lived up north before he joined the Patriots, and adjusting to New England was a new experience for her.

Despite not being a professional athlete, Ann Michael proved she could hold her own during the softball classic, even ripping a single up the middle in one at-bat. The MayeDay Celebrity Softball Classic has become a beloved tradition, blending sports, charity, and community engagement, with the couple using their platform to give back and connect with fans in a relaxed, joyful setting





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Drake Maye Ann Michael New England Patriots Super Bowl World Baseball Classic Mayeday Celebrity Softball Classic Charity Donation Boston Children's Hospital

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