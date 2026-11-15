Drake Maye and Aidan Hutchinson injured on same play in Patriots-Lions game

Maye was ruled out with an ankle injury, while Hutchinson is questionable with a knee injury.

Football – NFL – Detroit Lions v New England Patriots – Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany – November 15, 2026New England Patriots Both players then limped off the field with injuries, and both were initially ruled questionable to return.

Maye was laterThe Patriots' QB injured his ankle while getting tackled, while Hutchinson's knee injury appeared to come on his celebration of the play. Hutchinson went to the locker room soon after returning to the sideline. Maye followed him to the back just as his offense was taking the field for its second drive, with backup Tommy DeVito taking over at quarterback.

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Maye, who went 3 of 4 for 48 yards before the injury, was ruled out during the second quarter. DeVito was unable to move the ball throughout the first half, going 4 of 9 for 16 yards and an interception. After Maye was injured, the Patriots punted on four straight drives before the turnover just before halftime. The offense totaled just 29 yards on 20 plays with DeVito at quarterback.

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The Lions took a 21-3 lead into the break after Jared Goff threw his second interception in the end zone with eight seconds to go in the second quarter.