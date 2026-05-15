Drake Ignites Hip Hop Firestorm with Triple Album Release and Wide-Ranging Celebrity Disses

The rap superstar releases three new projects targeting Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Jay-Z, and several other industry giants in a series of scathing lyrical attacks.

The music world was sent into a state of total chaos this Friday as the global rap superstar Drake took the unprecedented step of releasing three separate albums simultaneously.

Titled Iceman, Habibti, and Maid of Honour, these projects serve as more than just musical expansions; they are weaponized collections of lyrical warfare. Drake, now 39, has used this massive output to launch a wide-scale offensive against a diverse array of figures in the entertainment industry, ranging from contemporary rivals to legendary pioneers.

The sheer volume of the release suggests a desire to dominate the cultural conversation completely, leaving little room for his detractors to respond without being overshadowed by the sheer scale of his latest artistic endeavor. The primary target of this sonic onslaught is undoubtedly Kendrick Lamar. The long-standing tension between the two artists has reached a boiling point, with Drake utilizing the new tracks to escalate a feud that has already captivated millions.

In the song Make Them Pay, Drake takes direct shots at Lamar's commercial viability and the perception of his success, suggesting that streams have vanished and questioning the legitimacy of his influence. The attacks become more personal in Make Them Remember, where Drake mocks Lamar's physical stature by drawing comparisons to the diminutive NBA legend Muggsy Bogues.

Furthermore, Drake attempts to dismantle Lamar's public image on the Iceman album, arguing that Lamar's appeal is rooted in a sense of guilt felt by white listeners rather than genuine musical resonance. He further dismisses Lamar's lyrical prowess on the track Dust, claiming that he has entirely forgotten the content of Lamar's previous diss tracks, effectively treating the rival's work as insignificant noise.

Beyond his conflict with Lamar, Drake turns his attention to the concept of the Big 3 of modern rap, a grouping that traditionally included himself, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole. On Make Them Pay, Drake explicitly rejects this alliance, suggesting that having too many chefs in the kitchen resulted in a mess. The lyrics imply a sense of betrayal toward J. Cole, with Drake hinting that Cole failed to offer necessary support during the height of the drama with Lamar.

This perceived lack of loyalty is framed as a weakness, with Drake contrasting his own willingness to accept dangerous missions with Cole's hesitation. The aggression extends to the upper echelons of the industry as well, specifically targeting Jay-Z. In the track Janice STFU, the Roc Nation founder is criticized for a perceived lack of mentorship and a refusal to embrace the new generation of artists.

Drake even references a viral social media debate regarding whether one would prefer a dinner with Jay-Z or half a million dollars in cash, using the joke to highlight a disconnect between the veteran mogul and the current cultural climate. The scope of the diss tracks reaches far beyond the rap genre, touching upon political tensions and personal relationships.

In a surprising turn, Drake targets DJ Khaled on Make Them Play, criticizing the producer for remaining silent on the plight of Palestine. By contrasting Khaled's public persona with his lack of vocal support for the cause, Drake accuses him of hiding his true colors when it matters most. The lyrics take a sharp turn into the realm of past romances on Burning Bridges, where Drake appears to target his former partner Rihanna and her current partner A$AP Rocky.

The primary grievance here is Rihanna's decade-long hiatus from releasing new studio music, a jab that serves to remind the audience of the unresolved tensions from their previous relationship. Additionally, Rick Ross is not spared, with Drake making a clever play on words regarding streaming numbers and the influencer Adin Ross, suggesting that he was supporting Ross's career long before the modern streaming era took its current form.

To round out the list of targets, Drake takes a menacing swipe at Dr. Dre, suggesting through wordplay that the legendary producer should be incarcerated. He also asserts his dominance through material wealth on Make Them Pay, bragging about the acquisition of jewelry that once belonged to Pharrell Williams, framing the act as a form of possessive victory over another Virginia Beach native.

Finally, the rapper extends his reach to the world of sports, directing a diss toward NBA superstar LeBron James in the song 1 AM In Albany, proving that no one, regardless of their status or previous friendship, is safe from the current iteration of Drake's lyrical wrath. As the industry reacts to this massive release, the anticipation for responses is peaking, particularly from Rick Ross, who has already teased his own upcoming project Set in Stone as a vehicle for further competitive hip hop warfare





PageSix / 🏆 320. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Drake Kendrick Lamar Hip Hop Music Feuds New Albums

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Drake Returns With Three New Albums as ‘Iceman,’ ‘Maid of Honour’ & ‘Habibti’ Arrive: Stream Them NowDrake is back. The OVO rapper returned on Friday (May 15) with his new 'Iceman' album.

Read more »

Drake's Comeback: A Three-Album Splash and a Comeback StrategyDrake, the hip-hop superstar, has returned with three albums, marking his first solo releases since the fallout of his rap beef with Kendrick Lamar. The release strategy is ambitious, aiming to showcase his growth and move on from the feud.

Read more »

Call of Duty Game Star Would Love to ‘Hop Into’ Taylor Sheridan MovieA Call of Duty game actor whose face appears on the Black Ops cover says he would love to join Taylor Sheridan's upcoming movie.

Read more »

Drake Releases Three New Albums: Stream 'Iceman,' 'Maid of Honour' & 'Habibti'Drake has released three new albums: 'Iceman,' 'Maid of Honour' & 'Habibti.' Stream them now.

Read more »