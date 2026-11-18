Drake surprised fans Mackenzie and Ezekiel with $100,000 and courtside tickets during the Toronto Raptors versus New York Knicks game on November 17, 2026, in Toronto.

Musician and Toronto Raptors ambassador Drake delivered a significant financial surprise to two lucky fans during the team's NBA matchup against the New York Knicks at Scotiabank Arena on November 17, 2026.

Major Cash And Ticket Rewards

Drake awarded a mother named Mackenzie and her young son Ezekiel a generous package that included one hundred thousand dollars in cash. The gift also featured a pair of courtside seats for the Toronto Raptors' next home game, which is scheduled for November 18, 2026.

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The recipient pair was originally seated in the upper deck of the arena before being upgraded to the second row. Drake, who is also known as Drizzy, personally joined Mackenzie and Ezekiel on the court alongside in-arena host Strizzy to present the awards.

The presentation included the delivery of the substantial monetary prize, which was disguised as the value of a Raptors jersey to maintain the element of surprise. Mackenzie was visibly moved by the generosity shown by the rapper, while her son Ezekiel remained delighted throughout the interaction.

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Game Outcome And Fan Reaction

Despite the memorable night for the winning fans, the Toronto Raptors did not secure a victory against the defending champions. The New York Knicks defeated the home team with a final score of one hundred eleven to one hundred two.

The atmosphere remained celebratory for the recipients, who were treated to future courtside seats at the venue. Drake, widely recognized as the 6 God, took time to greet the pair, dapping up Ezekiel and engaging with the emotional mother in person.

Upcoming Events And Social Gatherings

The father and son duo are set to return to Scotiabank Arena on November 18, 2026, to watch the Raptors face the Washington Wizards. They will be seated in Drake's signature courtside seats for the upcoming contest.

This charitable act was part of the festivities for OVO Night at the arena. Drake has established a tradition of gifting during the holiday season through events like his annual Strong Women, Stronger Drinks initiative.

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Recent Personal Celebrations

Drake's involvement in Toronto extended beyond the basketball arena with a recent birthday celebration at Sotto Sotto in the city. The event was attended by Drake alongside several of his New York Knicks teammates.

His wife, Jordyn Woods, was also present at the social gathering. These activities highlight Drake's continued presence in both the sports and social scenes of Toronto during this period.