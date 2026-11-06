Drake, Future, and Travis Scott Surprise Fans With New Posse Cut 'Ya Hit' Featuring Loe Shimmy

Drake, Future, Travis Scott and Loe Shimmy released the posse cut Ya Hit on Friday, Nov. 6, marking the first track the rap trio has made together.

Drake, Future, and Travis Scott have officially reunited for a high-energy collaboration, releasing the surprise single Ya Hit alongside Loe Shimmy on Friday, November 6. The track arrived on streaming services without any prior announcement or marketing rollout, catching listeners completely off guard. This release marks a historic moment in hip-hop, as it is the first time this specific trio has joined forces on a single record. The surprise drop has already generated significant buzz across social media and music news outlets.

The song opens with Loe Shimmy handling the chorus duties before seamlessly passing the mic to Future. Future delivers his verse with his signature blunt style, addressing a former partner who he claims was unfaithful. He references specific incidents involving a G-Wag and tells the woman to find a new father for her child. The lyrics are direct and confrontational, setting a tense tone for the rest of the track.

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Drake follows up with one of the sharpest verses of the song, targeting a rival rapper and focusing heavily on financial insults. He claims that his opponent's latest album is finished and should be shelved immediately. Drake then delivers a cutting line about the rival's advance, stating that his own assistant earns the same amount of money. This verse shifts the song from personal drama into a clear public feud narrative.

Travis Scott closes out the track, providing the necessary energy to round out the performance. The four artists have extensive histories of working together individually, but this collaborative effort is unique. Fans have long speculated about what a full posse cut from this group would sound like. The release satisfies years of anticipation from listeners who follow their individual and paired careers closely.

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Footage from Thursday, November 5, shows the group together in Houston, Texas, at a venue called Area 29. Social media posts captured Shimmy, Drake, Future, Travis Scott, and Sexyy Red hanging out during this time. Reports suggest the artists were shooting a visual for the new single during their time in the city. The presence of Sexyy Red in the footage adds another layer of interest to the release.

This single serves as a teaser for a larger project set to arrive on November 19. That upcoming album will conclude a long thirteen-year wait for many dedicated fans. Ya Hit arrives less than two weeks before that major milestone, keeping the momentum high for the artists involved. The timing suggests the single is a strategic move to build excitement for the next chapter in their careers.

The lyrical content of Ya Hit is dense with references to current events and personal grievances. Drake's disses are particularly pointed, aiming to undermine his competitor's commercial success. Future's lines provide emotional context, adding depth to the otherwise boastful track. Shimmy and Travis Scott provide the musical foundation that ties these aggressive verses together.

Streaming numbers for Ya Hit are expected to surge in the coming days as fans share the track online. The surprise nature of the release often leads to immediate spikes in plays and social media engagement. Listeners are already dissecting the lyrics for hidden meanings and targeted insults. The collaboration demonstrates the continued relevance of these major artists in the current music landscape.

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The production style of Ya Hit aligns with the dark, atmospheric sounds that Travis Scott often favors. The beat supports the aggressive delivery of Future and Drake, creating a cohesive listening experience. Shimmy's chorus provides a melodic hook that keeps the track memorable despite the heavy lyrical content. The combination of styles from four distinct artists creates a unique sonic identity for the song.

Industry analysts view this release as a significant event for the hip-hop community. The reunion of such powerful voices often signals larger plans or projects in development. Fans are eager to see if this collaboration will lead to further joint efforts in the near future. The success of Ya Hit will likely influence streaming trends and listener preferences for months to come.