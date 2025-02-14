Drake and PartyNextDoor's New Album Sparks Copyright Controversy

Drake and PartyNextDoor's upcoming album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, has been accused of copying the branding elements of rapper Freddie Gibbs' 2022 album, $oul $old $eparately. Gibbs has publicly commented on the similarities, noting the shared use of rabbit imagery and dollar-sign motifs. While neither Drake nor PartyNextDoor has responded to the allegations, fans and online commentators have weighed in on the debate, sparking a discussion about artistic inspiration and potential copyright infringement.

Drake and PartyNextDoor's upcoming collaborative album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, has ignited controversy even before its Valentine's Day release. Rapper Freddie Gibbs has publicly accused the duo of plagiarizing his album's branding, specifically citing the prominent use of rabbit imagery and the dollar-sign motif that Gibbs has long associated with his music.

\When Drake and PartyNextDoor revealed the track list and cover art for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, social media users immediately pointed out striking resemblances to Gibbs' 2022 album, $oul $old $eparately. Both albums feature a rabbit mascot and a visually consistent aesthetic centered around dollar signs. Gibbs himself took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to comment on the similarities, writing, 'Damn they even stole the rabbits too. I'm flattered.' This seemingly lighthearted response, however, fueled an online debate about the extent of the similarities. \Fans rallied behind Gibbs, emphasizing that his 'Big Rabbit' branding had been a defining feature of his music and merchandise for years. Gibbs frequently refers to himself as 'the rabbit,' and his marketing campaigns for $oul $old $eparately included posters featuring 'Rabbit $$$' strategically placed across the country. The debate intensified as Gibbs began reposting fan comments that highlighted the alleged plagiarism. One comment Gibbs shared read, 'I forgot Freddie Gibbs be using the bunny with dollar signs a lot for his stuff. Yeah, Drake and PND just straight up copied that lmfao.' Neither Drake nor PartyNextDoor has publicly addressed the accusations. While Gibbs and Drake have not collaborated, their names have been intertwined in hip-hop conversations before. Gibbs previously mentioned Drake in his music and even rapped over his 'Champagne Poetry' beat in 2021. This controversy surrounding Drake and PartyNextDoor's new album has sparked widespread discussion on social media, particularly on platforms like Reddit. Users have pointed out specific visual similarities, such as the use of the same building in both album cover art and the consistent angle of the shot





