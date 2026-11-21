Sarah Bonello describes the exact moment she knew she needed to change

Sarah Bonello before and afterCredit: Courtesy of Sarah BonelloSarah Bonello left environmental consulting after feeling disconnected from nature in her Boston officeShe now trains through GoFarm Hawaii while working at a food forest for room and board Sarah Bonello has always loved nature, so much so that she got her degrees in ecology and environmental science.

But when she found herself working in a stuffy room day in and day out, she knew she needed a change. Bonello, 29, tells PEOPLE that she worked as an environmental consultant in Boston for years before deciding that “cubicle life” wasn’t for her.

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“I was working for federal, state and tribal entities who are seeking compensation for hazardous substances or contamination or oil that got into their environment,” she explains. “It was part of my job to look for restoration that could happen in those communities after environmental events that happened. It was objectively good work, but it was cubicle work ... It was very rare for me to actually get outside.

” Most of her days were spent reading and writing reports, sitting about “12 inches from my screen,” until one day she had an “aha moment. ” “I was sitting in my cubicle, and I had my three monitors out in front of me. I couldn’t see any windows, and I was feeling a little bit drained by that, so I used one of my monitors to pull up a live cam of outside,” she recalls.

“I was like, ‘Why did I study ecology for my connection to nature to be like through my third monitor in my drywall cubicle? What am I doing? ’ ” “That was the moment where I started to be like, ‘Okay, I don’t think that this cubicle life is for me. ’ I knew that from the very beginning,” she adds.

While she liked the people she worked with, she couldn’t imagine doing the same thing for the next 40 years.

“I thought, ‘I don’t think I can do this forever. This is draining my soul, and this is not why I studied what I studied so that I can sit here and just be surrounded by the keyboard clicking and so far away,’” Bonello shares. Bonello then moved back home to Detroit, where she worked remotely while trying to figure out what she wanted to do next.

While planning a trip to visit her friend in Australia, she decided to stop in Hawaii, noting that she has always been “really interested” in the state’s culture, language and history. She planned on flying into Kona and taking a bus to Hilo to visit a volcano, but the bus never came, so Bonello had to get a rental car instead.

“I was driving away from the volcano, and I’d had a very emotional experience up there because the connection to nature felt so palpable there,” she reflects. “It was so clearly different from what I was feeling in the cubicle, you know? ”While on her way back from the volcano, she saw a sign on the side of the road advertising organic macadamia nuts.

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“I decided to pull over. There’s a fruit stand there, and I was talking with the farmer who was there for 45 minutes because I learned that he had done the corporate-to-farm thing,” she shares.

“I was very inspired by his story and trying to figure out logistically what he did. ” “I was like, ‘You must have been so afraid. You must have had so many doubters in your life. How did you make this work?

” she continues.

“That conversation really lit a fire in me because it was hard for him, but he had no regrets. ” Even once Bonello left, she couldn’t stop thinking about their conversation, and ended up finding the farm’s contact information and reaching out.

“I sent a really long email, and I was like, ‘Hey, I know I’m a stranger, but I was at the fruit stand, here’s who I am, my background, the skills I have and what I think I could offer to the farm. Do you think that there could possibly be an opportunity for me there? ’” she remembers. While she was in Australia, they responded and “were intrigued by my proposal.

” Before long, they hopped on a call to work out the logistics. Bonello describes being at a “crossroads,” choosing between a safe path where she could have a “fine career” and make “fine money” as a consultant, or “a life that feels more fulfilling to me and more aligned with my values,” yet also carried a greater risk.

In the end, Bonello set aside her “fears and doubts” and accepted their offer, selling her car and moving to Hawaii a month later, in November 2025.

“The first farm where I was, it was that small family-run orchard. They did macadamia nuts and avocado and citrus and coffee,” she explains.

“They did not need somebody full-time. They just needed a little bit of extra help, so the exchange there was that I would be paying a lower subsidized rent in exchange for around 15 hours of work on the farm per week. ” Since her farm work was part-time, Bonello was able to convince her consulting company to let her work remotely and part-time so she could “make ends meet” at the beginning before quitting altogether.

Bonello worked on the small orchard for six months as she grew more connected with people in the farming industry and began getting involved in the master gardener program to better understand the eccentricities of Hawaii-specific plants and agriculture. From there, she started working at a food forest.

“It’s a forest made of largely edible crops. It’s a really different way of growing food than conventional agriculture,” she explains.

“I really wanted to learn from that and had this opportunity to do a work exchange. My exchange now is that I work 20 to 25 hours on their farm in exchange for room and board. I made that connection. ” She also got involved with a program called GoFarm Hawaii that is “targeted at people exactly in my situation.

” “New farmers, often first-generation farmers who want to grow food both for themselves, but also at scale to support the community and the community needs for food,” she says.

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“This is a training program that goes throughout most of the year. It’s a very hands-on program that’s teaching us how to farm here. Not only the actual practical logistics of putting your seeds in the ground and dealing with weed management, but we use organic and regenerative practices at that farm, too. ” While the food forest she works at is about one acre, her “farm school” is on roughly 6 acres.

As a student, she farms four 100-foot-by-3-foot beds, where she grows nearly 40 different crops.

“The focus of both of these systems is definitely optimizing small spaces for high yields using ecologically beneficial practices,” Bonello shares. “I’m doing these two things with my life: working in that food forest for my work exchange, and then a lot of the other part of my life is spending time in this GoFarm program to learn how to start my own farm for myself,” Bonello adds.

Bonello acknowledges that while farming is physical, she felt the effects on her body more when she sat at her desk for 12 hours.

“I remember being 25 and standing up at the end of the day and being like, ‘Oh my God, why am I so stiff? Why does my body feel so terrible? I’m 25 years old. This is crazy,’” she shares.

Although farming can be taxing on the body, she feels better than ever after spending her days in the fields.

“I want to be strong, and I want to be capable, and I am,” she says. “My body is so much stronger than it was a year ago. It’s been really good for me, physically too. ” “Of course, it’s hard work, and of course I’m tired, but it feels so good to be tired at the end of the day because I’ve been working hard all day and not because I’ve been sitting for 12 hours,” Bonello adds.

She has been sharing a look at her life through her TikTok and Instagram accounts,, in hopes that people feel inspired to follow their own paths and go after the things they want to be doing.

“This is a real possibility for you because there’s nothing special about me. I knew nothing about farming before I did any of this,” she emphasizes.

“I hear a lot about people’s fears and the reasons why they think that they could never do this, and I was that way for a long time. I knew from the very first day that I walked into my cubicle job that I was like, ‘This life is not for me, but I don’t know how to get out of it.

’ I sat with those fears for a long time and I stayed in that job for four years. ” “What I believe now is those opportunities were always there in my life. I just couldn’t see them because I was so focused on all my fears and all the reasons why something like this couldn’t be possible for me,” Bonello adds.

Her advice for those looking to follow their dreams is to “start today by doing one little thing that walks you just a tiny bit towards that, that life that feels more fulfilling and feels more meaningful to you. ” “What that means at the beginning is Google something.

See how somebody else has done it or whatever so you can plant a seed in your own head or maybe this could be a reality for me, whatever that thing is that you have on your heart,” Bonello says.

“Once you take one tiny step towards that life that feels more fulfilling and meaningful, then you’re gonna start to see one tiny little opportunity that you never saw before. That’s the way that this happens. It’s just about trusting yourself, trusting your own intuition.

” Bonello notes that the world would likely “be a more beautiful place” if more people were “living in alignment with our own values and what feels fulfilling and meaningful and good to all of us. ”