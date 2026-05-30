Dragons' Den Star Tej Lalvani to Sell Vitabiotics for £900 Million as Bain Capital Finalises Deal

Bain Capital is set to purchase UK vitamin leader Vitabiotics from Dragons' Den investor Tej Lalvani in a multimillion‑pound transaction, following years of growth and celebrity endorsements that have propelled the company to market dominance.

Dragons' Den entrepreneur Tej Lalvani is on the brink of selling his nutrition conglomerate Vitabiotics for a reported £900 million. The deal, negotiated with private‑equity powerhouse Bain Capital , has been locked in during a week of intensive talks and is expected to close in the next few days, according to City insiders.

Lalvani, 51, has steered the family‑run business through a remarkable growth trajectory since taking the helm in 2015. Under his leadership, Vitabiotics' revenue ballooned from £101 million to £195.6 million, a gain that positioned the company as the United Kingdom's leading multivitamin provider and enabled expansion into more than a hundred markets worldwide. Vitabiotics began life more than half a century ago under the guidance of Lalvani's father, Kartar.

Tej began his career at the outset as a forklift‑operator in the company's warehouse and worked his way through every functional area-from drug development to sales-while pursuing a pharmaceutical science degree across London, Germany and India. That deep‑rooted insider perspective has helped him launch a suite of flagship brands, including Wellwoman, Perfectil and Pregnacare, and secure endorsements from high‑profile celebrities such as Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly, model David Gandy and TV presenter Davina McCall.

The firm's portfolio now commands a share of the UK vitamin market, with annual sales approaching £300 million. The sale has drawn the attention of two major private‑equity entities. In April, a preliminary exercise trimmed the field to Bain Capital and Blackstone, the world's largest alternative asset manager. Bain presented the most compelling offer, prompting a decision to hand sole negotiation duties to the firm.

Though Bain is reported to have agreed on pricing, insiders note that the discussions remain delicate; the final contract could still face hurdles. If successful, the acquisition would set a new benchmark for the valuation of consumer health companies in the UK, underlining the attractiveness of the vitamin niche to global investors seeking steady cash flow and expansive growth potential.

Lalvani's personal net worth, in tandem with his family's wealth, is estimated at £525 million, placing the family at number 255 on The Sunday Times' Rich List. Despite the fervor surrounding the transaction, Vitabiotics has remained tight‑lipped on the specifics. Bain Capital has declined to comment publicly, while the company itself has not issued a formal statement.

The sale, if finalized, will not only redistribute ownership of a household name in health supplements but also underscore the broader trend of high‑profile entrepreneurs monetising their stakes in niche consumer brands. As the UK and global markets watch, the outcome will signal to other mid‑cap players in the nutrition sector the viability of exits at premium valuations.

Whether the deal advances without a hitch remains uncertain, but the potential for a £900 million transaction marks a landmark moment for Tej Lalvani and the Vitabiotics empire he has built over the past decade.





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