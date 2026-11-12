Dragonproof Graphic Novel Kickstarter Raises Funds for Adult Fantasy Series

Eric Palicki and Giulia Lalli launch Dragonproof on Kickstarter, blending military intrigue with fantasy horror in a new adult graphic novel series.

The graphic novel Dragonproof has arrived from Ahoy Comics, bringing a distinctly mature tone to the fantasy genre. The project is currently gaining traction through a Kickstarter campaign that promises a blend of monster hunting and supernatural mystery. This new release aims to capture readers who enjoy high-stakes adventures with complex, grown-up narratives.

The creative team behind the project features writer Eric Palicki, artist Giulia Lalli, and colorist Gab Contreras. Their combined expertise is designed to deliver a visually stunning and narratively rich experience. The story has been compared to popular franchises like Dragonheart and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, but with a more sophisticated edge.

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Plot Centers on Dragon Discovery in Pacific Northwest

The narrative begins with protagonist Ashleigh Cole on a camping trip in the Columbia River Valley. She is accompanied by a friend when a sudden fire breaks out near their campsite. As they attempt to escape the flames, Ashleigh discovers the apparent source of the blaze.

Instead of a natural cause, she encounters a massive dragon. The creature is clearly dying, having been captured and subjected to violence. Ashleigh offers it comfort during its final moments, a gesture that sets the tone for her deep involvement in the unfolding events.

The dragon is not a mythical beast from a distant land. It bears a US military insignia and is riddled with bullet wounds, indicating it is a captive subject of government experimentation. This detail immediately grounds the fantasy elements in a gritty, modern reality.

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Transformation and Government Pursuit Drive Conflict

Ashleigh survives the fire but begins to undergo a bizarre draconic transformation herself. She initially dismisses the encounter as a hallucination caused by smoke inhalation or stress. However, the physical changes she experiences prove the dragon was real and her encounter was no dream.

A ruthless government agency that held the dragon captive is now actively hunting Ashleigh. They intend to recapture her, likely to study the transformation or eliminate the witness. This sets up a cat-and-mouse dynamic between the protagonist and powerful institutional forces.

The story explores themes of identity, survival, and the consequences of scientific overreach. Ashleigh must learn to control her new abilities while evading capture. The narrative promises to delve into the psychological toll of such a radical physical change.

Kickstarter Campaign Reaches 121 Percent Funding

The standalone 80-page graphic novel is currently 121 percent funded on Kickstarter. The campaign has two weeks remaining to reach its final goals. Backers can secure various perks, including an exclusive hardcover edition available nowhere else.

Eric Palicki brings significant writing experience to the project. He has authored comics such as Atlantis Wasnt Built for Tourists, Fake Empire, and Black Myth. He also co-authored No Angel with his sister, Adrianne Palicki, a star of The Orville.

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Giulia Lalli is a veteran creator from Italy. She recently made her English-language debut with the martial arts graphic novel Eight Limbs, written by Stephanie Phillips. Her artistic style adds a unique visual flavor to the series.

Gab Contreras, a colorist from Peru, has worked on Witchblood, Trve Kvlt, and the recent Blues Brothers graphic novel. His coloring work helps to establish the mood and atmosphere of each scene. The collaboration of these three artists ensures a high production value for the final product.

Creative Vision Blends Fantasy with Military Realism

The concept of a branded, weaponized dragon offers a fresh twist on the fantasy genre. It moves away from traditional magic systems and toward a more sci-fi infused horror aesthetic. This approach appeals to readers who prefer grounded, gritty stories over high fantasy.

The setting of the Pacific Northwest adds a layer of isolation and natural danger. The Columbia River Valley provides a realistic backdrop for the supernatural events. This contrast between the mundane world and the extraordinary creatures heightens the tension.

Adrianne Palicki and Eric Palicki have a history of collaborating, which likely informs the strong character dynamics in the story. Their shared creative vision helps to maintain consistency in tone and narrative voice throughout the book.

Dragonproof promises to be a compelling addition to the graphic novel landscape. It combines elements of horror, action, and mystery in a unique package. The strong start of the Kickstarter campaign indicates a receptive audience for this type of adult-oriented fantasy content.