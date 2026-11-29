The Ministry of Defence reportedly halved its directed energy weapons budget and cut DragonFire orders to two, delaying service until 2028.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has reportedly cut its budget for directed energy weapons from around £1billion to £500million, halving the programme that includes the DragonFire laser cannon. The reported reductions also cut orders for DragonFire systems from four to two. The changes affect a British-developed weapons programme designed to shoot down drones at a fraction of the cost of conventional missile defence systems.

The cuts come as the Labour Government faces criticism over its defence spending. Opposition figures argue that welfare costs are rising while the Armed Forces are underfunded. The reports also say the technology is now not expected to enter service until 2028 at the earliest.

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Core Details of the DragonFire Budget Cut

The MoD is understood to have halved its directed energy weapons budget, reducing it from around £1billion to £500million. At the same time, orders for DragonFire laser cannons were reduced from four systems to two. The weapons, which have been nicknamed 'death rays', are designed to destroy drones in flight.

DragonFire was developed by British scientists at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory. The project involved defence companies MBDA, Leonardo and QinetiQ. The MoD says each shot costs less than £10, and the system is accurate enough to hit a £1 coin from a kilometre away.

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By comparison, a single interceptor missile fired by Israel's Iron Dome air defence system is estimated to cost around £38,000. That gap is the main reason the laser is seen as a cheaper option against mass drone attacks.

Stakeholder Views on Defence Funding Cuts

James Cartlidge, the shadow defence secretary, told The Sun that energy weapons promise a great deal and that Britain needs technology capable of countering drones. He said Labour's failure to cut welfare and fund defence meant the party was prioritising penny-pinching over war readiness.

Cartlidge also compared the situation with Ukraine, which has reportedly used lasers to shoot down Russian jet drones. He argued that Labour was chopping the legs from Britain's own world-beating energy weapon technology. Labour has not accepted that characterisation in the reports.

In June last year, Labour announced it would invest nearly £1billion in directed energy weapons over the course of this Parliament, as part of its Strategic Defence Review. Ministers said the investment would put Britain at the forefront of directed energy weapons. However, in a written parliamentary answer last month, defence minister Luke Pollard confirmed that just £490million had been allocated under the Government's Defence Investment Plan, and that a £316million contract had been awarded for two DragonFire systems.

Former Conservative defence secretary Sir Ben Wallace has accused Labour of artificially inflating Britain's defence budget by including intelligence expenditure in its calculations. Labour has defended its plan to raise defence spending to 2.7 per cent of GDP, calling it the 'biggest sustained increase in defence spending since the Cold War.'

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Impact on Drone Defence and Next Steps

The reports come days after Ukraine said it had used a laser weapon to bring down a Russian jet-powered Geran drone for the first time. Kyiv faces near-daily barrages of Russian drones and missiles, and the cost of defending its cities is threatening to drain military resources.

A separate initiative, Project Ealing, which aimed to develop radio-frequency weapons capable of disabling enemy drones, has also reportedly been halted. Former Conservative defence secretary Grant Shapps had earlier said he hoped Britain's laser technology could be trialled in Ukraine before 2027.

In November last year, the MoD announced that DragonFire would be fitted to a Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer by 2027, five years ahead of its original schedule. Defence sources now say the weapons will not enter service until 2028 at the earliest. The MoD has also pledged further investment in directed energy weapons as part of plans to spend at least £20billion on new weapons and munitions between 2030 and 2035.

An MoD spokesman said DragonFire is coming into service and has already fired successfully hundreds of times during trials. The spokesman added that the Ministry is investing £490m in directed energy weapons to keep the UK at the forefront of this technology.