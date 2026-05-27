Dragon Quest XII Renamed and Restarted; New Spin-Off Announced at 40th Anniversary Livestream

Square Enix revealed that Dragon Quest XII has been renamed to Dragon Quest XII: Beyond Dreams after a complete development restart. The company also announced Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World, a spin-off featuring characters from Dragon Quest V.

Square Enix recently held a livestream event to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the iconic Dragon Quest series. During the event, the company provided an update on Dragon Quest XII, revealing that the game has been officially renamed from Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate to Dragon Quest XII: Beyond Dreams.

Executive producer Yosuke Saito explained that the development team underwent a major restructuring, leading to a complete restart of the project. While the original version aimed for a darker tone, the new direction brings the game more in line with the classic Dragon Quest entries that fans have come to love.

Saito acknowledged the hurdles faced during the initial development but emphasized that the decision to start from scratch was made to ensure the next mainline Dragon Quest game would be one that truly resonates with its audience. As part of this overhaul, the game's logo and subtitle have also been updated, reflecting a shift toward a more colorful and adventurous experience.

The new footage shown during the livestream depicted a vibrant world with diverse biomes and a spiky-haired protagonist wielding a sword and shield, reminiscent of previous heroes in the series. No release date was provided for Dragon Quest XII: Beyond Dreams, as development is still in its early stages.

In addition to the mainline update, Square Enix announced a new spin-off titled Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World. This game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 1 & 2, and PC. The spin-off features dual protagonists Bianca and Nera, who are characters from Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride. Like the mainline title, Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World currently has no official release date.

The spin-off promises to offer a unique monster-collecting experience within the beloved Dragon Quest universe, expanding the franchise's reach to multiple platforms. The 40th-anniversary livestream also teased other projects, including Dragon Quest VII Reimagined, a remake of the classic entry in the series. Square Enix continues to leverage its iconic RPG franchise by revisiting older titles while pushing forward with new developments.

The restructuring of Dragon Quest XII and the announcement of a new spin-off indicate a strategic effort to revitalize the series and cater to both longtime fans and newcomers. As the gaming community waits for more details, the future of Dragon Quest looks promising, with a blend of nostalgia and innovation on the horizon





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