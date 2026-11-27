The Dragon Ball Z remake's third episode faced fan backlash over rushed pacing, jarring visuals, and cut side characters after its return in the Fall 2026 lineup.

The highly anticipated Dragon Ball Super remake by Toei Animation has faced intense backlash following the release of its third episode. Fans have expressed significant disappointment with the production's rushed pacing and weakened visual quality. The anime returned this month as part of the Fall 2026 lineup after an eight-year hiatus from television screens.

Many viewers initially expected the series to continue the narrative as a direct sequel to the Battle of Gods arc. Instead, Toei Animation chose to retell previous storylines, including the Battle of Gods, Resurrection F, and Universe 6 arcs. This decision to rebuild early arcs rather than advance the plot has been a primary source of frustration for longtime followers of the franchise.

Also read Dragon Ball Future Blocked by 2024 Akira Toriyama Passing and Story Limits

The third episode focused heavily on Vegeta and Beerus, sparking heated debates among the audience. Beerus arrived on Earth after crushing Goku on King Kai's planet, creating a tense atmosphere. King Kai had already warned Vegeta about the impending arrival of the God of Destruction.

Vegeta attempted to keep things under control by serving Beerus and Whis with utmost deference. He ensured that the other Z Fighters did not offend the deity in any way. This behavior included performing unnecessary tasks and dancing, which some viewers found humiliating for the proud Saiyan prince.

Some fans described these scenes as cringe-worthy or irrelevant to the main storyline. Others argued that these moments highlighted Vegeta's character growth since his introduction. Supporters noted that a character as prideful as Vegeta was bending to Beerus' will to protect the planet from destruction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Critics countered that the remake dropped many original moments that provided context for this behavior. In the original anime, Vegeta witnessed the horror Beerus invoked, which added depth to his actions. The remake removed many of these side characters and original additions that contributed to the emotional core of the story.

A significant point of contention is the altered scene involving Bulma and Beerus. In the original anime, Beerus accidentally hit Bulma with his shoulder. This incident completely enraged Vegeta, who tried to avoid confrontation until he saw his wife struck.

Despite his fear and knowing he could not win, Vegeta charged in and landed powerful attacks on Beerus. The remake changed this dynamic, removing the context that made Vegeta's rage understandable. This alteration has further fueled concerns about the adaptation's fidelity to the source material.

Visual quality remains another major complaint from the audience. Viewers say the colors, filters, and some drawings fall short of the promises made by the studio. The production had years to fix problems seen in earlier versions, yet some drawings requiring correction remain unchanged.

The remake aimed to correct the biggest issues of the original anime adaptations, including animation quality and pacing. However, the execution has not met expectations. The new version is drawn from scratch rather than simply polishing existing visuals, which has led to inconsistencies.

Looking ahead, the central question is whether the remake can recover before reaching its biggest battles. Because the first arc has already raised concerns, many fans doubt the coming episodes will fix the jarring color scheme and rushed pacing. The source material does not list a schedule for upcoming episodes.

Viewers will have to judge the next installments as they air to see if the studio can turn things around. The current reception suggests that the heart and soul of the story may be lost if the issues persist. The community continues to share their thoughts on social media platforms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Akira Toriyama, the original manga creator, oversaw the script and other elements of the original Battle of Gods movie. Although the anime movie did not follow the manga closely, it was considered canon due to his involvement. Later, the manga covered the Battle of Gods in only four chapters.

The anime extended the arc with additional scenes, highlighting side characters more prominently. The remake's decision to cut these elements has left many feeling disconnected from the narrative. The contrast between the original's depth and the remake's rush is stark.

Fans are eager to see how the studio handles the upcoming fights in the Universe 6 arc. The initial reception sets a low bar for future episodes. If the pacing and visuals do not improve, the remake risks alienating its core audience entirely.

The debate over Vegeta's humiliation continues to dominate online discussions. Some argue it is necessary for character development, while others find it unnecessary filler. The lack of context in the remake makes it difficult for new viewers to appreciate the nuance.

Toei Animation faces a critical juncture with this release. The high expectations set by the long hiatus have resulted in harsh criticism. The studio must address these concerns to maintain relevance in the competitive anime market.

The impact on merchandise and related media sales is also a concern for the company. Negative reviews can deter potential viewers from investing time in the series. The success of the remake depends on its ability to regain trust quickly.

As the series progresses, fans will be watching closely for any signs of improvement. The current trajectory suggests a challenging road ahead for the production team. Only consistent quality updates can reverse the negative momentum generated so far.