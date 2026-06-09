Dragon Ball Super: Yamcha Finally Gets His Moment to Shine

After decades of being a joke, Yamcha is set to finally shine in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super anime. Despite not being the strongest, he proves his worth as one of Earth's mightiest fighters and plays a significant role in the battle against Moro.

While Son Goku has always been the central protagonist of the Dragon Ball franchise, other characters have had their moments to shine. Former villains like Piccolo and Vegeta, and even Son Gohan, have taken the spotlight in various arcs.

However, one character who has often been the butt of jokes is Yamcha, introduced as a fierce bandit but quickly reduced to a comedic character due to his weakness around women. His fortunes seemed to change with the release of Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol, where he is expected to finally get his due.

Despite not being one of the strongest fighters in the Dragon Ball Super era, Yamcha is canonically one of the three strongest Earthlings, alongside Krillin and Tien. In Dragon Ball Super chapter #56, Yamcha proves his might by easily defeating three extraterrestrial attackers, putting his status as one of Earth's mightiest fighters beyond doubt. He continues to play a significant role in subsequent chapters, supporting Goku and the Dragon Team against Moro's forces.

While Yamcha may never reach the heights of his early Dragon Ball days, he remains a valuable ally and a nightmare for lower-level opponents





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