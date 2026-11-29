Toei Animation's Dragon Ball Super Super Hero remake anime has faced backlash since the Battle of Gods arc. Fans expected a sequel but received a redrawn version that fails to meet hype.

Toei Animation is facing intense backlash from its global fanbase after releasing the remake anime adaptation of Dragon Ball Super Super Hero as part of the Fall 2026 lineup. The highly anticipated project was initially expected to serve as a direct sequel to the previous series, continuing the narrative after the conclusion of the Battle of Gods arc. Instead of advancing the storyline, the studio chose to restart the franchise by producing a complete visual and narrative overhaul of earlier arcs. This decision has resulted in a product that many viewers feel fails to live up to the massive hype surrounding the franchise's return after more than eight years of absence from television screens.

The core disappointment stems from the fact that the new series is a remake rather than the long-awaited continuation of the plot. The franchise returned with a new anime following a hiatus of more than eight years, which generated unprecedented levels of excitement among supporters. The primary reason for this high demand was the promise that the new adaptation would address the longstanding criticisms of the original anime. Fans were specifically hoping for improvements in animation quality, pacing issues, and a more faithful representation of the source material.

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However, the release of the remake version of previous arcs has led to a feeling that the studio did not prioritize the ongoing story. The Battle of Gods arc, which featured the main battle between Goku and Beerus, is already concluded in this new iteration. Consequently, the new version is visibly too different from the original series, as the entire show has been redrawn from scratch. This fundamental shift in approach has alienated a significant portion of the audience who were eager to see what happens next in the timeline.

Despite the negative reception, the remake aims to focus on better visuals and improved fight choreography throughout the series. The original manga, written by Akira Toriyama, the franchise's original creator, was intended to be adapted with higher fidelity. The studio claimed that the new project would fix the biggest issues with the original anime adaptations, particularly regarding the inconsistencies in animation quality. The goal was to provide a more polished and visually stunning experience for modern audiences.

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The entire series being redrawn from scratch means that character designs, backgrounds, and action sequences have been completely reimagined. While this effort to enhance the visual appeal is evident, the execution has not met the expectations set by the marketing and the historical significance of the series. The drastic changes have made it difficult for long-time fans to connect with the new iteration, as the familiar elements they loved have been altered significantly.

The original series featured iconic moments that remain etched in the history of Shonen anime. Goku's power and multiple transformations in the Namek Saga proved that he is a force to be reckoned with in the universe. The villain Frieza pushed Goku to the brink and forced him to transform into a Super Saiyan, a moment that forever changed the trajectory of the Shonen genre. This transformation is not only a crucial plot twist in the story but also remains one of the most memorable moments in Shonen history.

Frieza lost the battle on Namek and returned to the planet not long after, only to end up meeting his demise at the hands of Future Trunks. Thanks to the Dragon Balls, his army revives him so that he can continue his reign of terror across the galaxy. Knowing that he cannot defeat Goku and the others at his current level, the villain returns more powerful than ever. He seeks vengeance against the Saiyans for killing him and trains for four months to achieve yet another powerful form. These key narrative beats are now presented in a new light that some fans find disconnected from the emotional weight of the original.

As the remake continues to air, the gap between fan expectations and the actual product remains wide. The initial hype was fueled by the promise of a seamless continuation and visual upgrade, but the choice to restart with a remake has created a divided fanbase. The original film's impact is still being felt, but the new anime adaptation struggles to capture the same magic. The situation remains tense as viewers await further developments to see if the studio will adjust its course or continue with the current remake strategy.