Dragon Ball Super Remake Views Hit 2.2 Million Despite Fan Criticism Over Pacing

Dragon Ball Super Super Hero Manga continues its story with Toyotaro while the anime remake faces backlash over pacing and visual changes despite strong viewership numbers.

The highly anticipated Dragon Ball Super anime remake has become one of the most debated entertainment releases of the year, drawing massive global interest despite significant criticism from its dedicated fanbase. Data released by Netflix Tudum reveals that the series accumulated over 2.2 million views between October 19th and 25th. This surge in engagement occurred while only two episodes had been released, highlighting the enduring power of the franchise.

The remake is particularly notable as it serves as the first anime project for the Dragon Ball Daima universe, which represents the final creative project of legendary manga creator Akira Toriyama. The production team at Toei Animation initially promised to resolve longstanding issues present in previous adaptations, such as inconsistent animation quality and pacing problems that had frustrated audiences during earlier seasons.

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Despite these stated goals, the remake has faced sharp criticism for removing scenes that fans consider essential to the franchise's legacy. Viewers have reported that the new visual style relies on exaggerated filters and jarring effects that some argue are inferior to the original broadcast versions. The shift in tone toward lighter moments has further alienated segments of the dedicated fanbase who preferred the grittier or more dramatic approaches of prior iterations.

Amidst the ongoing controversy, the series also ranked ninth among the top ten global non-English shows during this timeframe. This ranking underscores the enduring popularity of Dragon Ball Super even when the content is perceived as flawed. The numbers suggest that curiosity about Akira Toriyama's final vision drives viewership more strongly than current production critiques deter them.

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The narrative structure of the current season has also come under scrutiny for being overly concise. Four episodes have been released so far, yet the central battle between Goku and Beerus has not yet begun. While the latest episode revealed his Super Saiyan God form, the pacing feels rushed to many observers who expect a slower build-up.

The production leans heavily on slow-motion pans and static frames rather than fluid animated sequences. This technical choice contributes to the feeling that the remake is unnecessarily condensed. Fans expect the adaptation to retain the atmospheric scenes that made the original series beloved, but the current edit omits much of that context.

While the anime struggles with reception, other parts of the Dragon Ball franchise are moving forward. The manga series confirmed its return with a new season that continues the story after the Tournament of Power Saga. This new arc, also known as the Moro Arc, features Goku and Vegeta joining the Galactic Patrol.

The plot centers on their mission to stop Moro, a 10-million-year-old magic user who consumes planets and escaped from prison. This storyline provides a fresh direction for the characters distinct from the current anime controversy. Additionally, Toyotaro took over the helm of the manga, ensuring the continuity of the universe under new creative leadership.

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The extra chapter released in 2025 concluded the Super Hero Saga. This narrative milestone suggests that the manga will soon embark on a brand new adventure. Meanwhile, Toei Animation has not yet shared details about the anime's next major return, as the current remake has dominated all promotional attention this year.

Fans are still awaiting the manga's return, while the anime continues to grapple with its reception. The remake has grabbed all the attention this year, leaving other franchise developments in the background. The contrast between the high viewership numbers and the negative critical reception highlights the complex relationship between the studio and its audience.