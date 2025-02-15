Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Canonizes Super Saiyan 4 in Epic Transformation Reveal

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has officially introduced the highly anticipated Super Saiyan 4 transformation into canon. Goku unlocks this powerful form in episode 18, 'Awakening,' marking a significant moment for fans.

The Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero spin-off series has delivered a monumental moment for fans by canonizing the highly anticipated Super Saiyan 4 transformation. The eighteenth episode, “Awakening,” sees Son Goku finally unlock this powerful form in the Demon Realm . With assistance from Neva, Goku regains his tail during a fierce battle against Gomah’s new form, allowing him to tap into the Oozaru power and ascend to Super Saiyan 4 .

This marks the first official canonical appearance of Super Saiyan 4 in the Dragon Ball universe. While the transformation closely resembles the original from Dragon Ball GT, there are notable differences. The iconic black coloring of Super Saiyan 4 is absent, replaced by a deep red hue. Additionally, Goku utilizes the transformation in his childlike form, a departure from GT’s frequent shifts between Goku's child and adult appearances. This deviation from the source material adds a unique touch to the canonical Super Saiyan 4, further solidifying its place as a significant event in the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero storyline.The introduction of Super Saiyan 4 is undeniably one of the biggest developments in the series thus far and leaves fans eagerly anticipating what other surprises the remaining episodes hold. This revelation sets a precedent for the series, suggesting that even the most unexpected transformations could become a reality. The impact of this monumental shift on the Dragon Ball universe is sure to be felt for years to come. Keep an eye out for further updates on the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero series as the story unfolds





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Super Saiyan 4 Canon Goku Demon Realm

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Finale Unleashes Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta and MoreDragon Ball Super: Super Hero's grand finale surprises fans with Vegeta's Super Saiyan 3 transformation and a slew of challenging adversaries. The series concludes on February 28th, leaving the future of the spin-off uncertain. Meanwhile, Toyotaro's new special chapter promises to continue the Dragon Ball universe.

Read more »

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's Grand Finale Brings Back Super Saiyan 3 and More!Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is ending with a bang, showcasing the return of Super Saiyan 3 and an epic battle against powerful new foes. Plus, artist Toyotaro will release a new special chapter continuing the Dragon Ball saga.

Read more »

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Introduces New Villainous Force, The Gendarmerie ForceDragon Ball Super: Super Hero continues to introduce new characters and expand the universe's lore. This latest installment brings a powerful new villainous team, the Gendarmerie Force, led by the Demon Lord Gomah and his accomplice Degetsu. The Gendarmerie Force arrives with a flashy entrance, similar to Frieza's Ginyu Force, and believes Gomah is joking about the Z-Fighters' past victories. Meanwhile, a new threat arises in the form of Dr. Anisu and her creations, Majin Duu and Majin Kuu, who are working to gather the Dragon Balls for their own mysterious purposes.

Read more »

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero - Cell Max's Existential Crisis & MoreDragon Ball Super: Super Hero brings back Frieza and Cell, exploring the latter's future form, Cell Max. The story features a hilarious scene where original Cell experiences an existential crisis upon seeing his monstrous future self. The movie also introduces Dr. Hedo, a brilliant scientist who creates Cell Max, and hints at potential future collaborations with heroes.

Read more »

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's Demon Realm Reveals Dabura's Complex PastThe new Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero anime series unveils surprising truths about the Demon Realm and its inhabitants, particularly the enigmatic Dabura. A recent episode reveals that Dabura was responsible for the disappearance of the Evil Third Eye, an artifact of immense power. Through flashbacks, the series explores Dabura's past, highlighting his ambition to usurp his father's throne and his desire for control. The revelation challenges the initial perception of Dabura as a purely evil figure, suggesting that his actions were driven by complex motivations.

Read more »

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Producer Reveals Akira Toriyama's Long-Held Demon Realm IdeaThe producer of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has shared insights into the anime's production, revealing that Akira Toriyama, the late franchise creator, had long envisioned the connection between pointy ears and the Demon Realm. This revelation has significant implications for the series' canon, expanding on the lore and origins of numerous characters.

Read more »