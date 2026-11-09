Dragon Ball Super Returns to Top Charts Globally on Streaming Platforms

The new anime Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has surged to the top of streaming charts in the U.S., UK, Japan, and Latin America since its October release, marking a major global resurgence for the franchise.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has reclaimed the spotlight in the global entertainment market, driving a significant surge in viewership for the long-running franchise. This latest anime entry, which premiered recently, has successfully climbed the streaming charts across multiple continents, signaling a renewed interest in the universe created by Akira Toriyama. The series, which remasters the early portion of Dragon Ball Super with updated visuals, has become a dominant force in the current streaming landscape.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Chart Dominance

Released on October 11, 2026, the new series has achieved remarkable visibility on major digital platforms worldwide. In the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, New Zealand, Italy, Australia, and France, the show has maintained a position within Crunchyroll's Top 10 titles for over a week. This sustained performance highlights the enduring appeal of the franchise among international audiences who follow the ongoing adventures of the protagonist, Son Goku.

Also read Spot the Ball: 10 Thoughts Ahead of Lions Matchup With Dolphins

In Latin America, the impact of the release has been even more pronounced, with the series reaching the number one spot on HBO Max in Central and South American territories. Specific markets including Argentina, Mexico, and Peru have shown strong engagement, placing the anime at the top of their respective ranking lists. This success underscores the deep cultural connection many regions in the Americas have with the Dragon Ball narrative.

Asian and European markets have also seen substantial viewership increases. The series has climbed the charts on Netflix in parts of Europe and Asia, as well as in South America. In Japan, the original home of the franchise, Dragon Ball Super has secured top positions on both Prime Video and Hulu. The global reach extends to the United States and other Western territories through Disney Plus, where it has also seen significant chart movement.

Advertisement

Franchise History and Creative Continuity

The current success is built on a foundation that has spanned over four decades. Created by Akira Toriyama, the Dragon Ball franchise originally followed the adventures of Son Goku from his childhood through adulthood. The narrative tracks his martial arts training, his friendships, his family life, and the discovery of his alien heritage. Central to the plot is the search for the mystical Dragon Balls, which allow users to summon a wish-granting dragon.

The franchise has expanded significantly since its inception, spawning numerous beloved anime series. Dragon Ball aired in Japan from 1986 to 1989, followed by Dragon Ball Z, which ran from 1989 to 1996. These television runs established a dedicated global fanbase. Additionally, the franchise inspired nearly two dozen animated feature films and three television specials, creating a vast multimedia universe that continues to evolve with new entries.

Visual Updates and Fan Reception

A key factor in the renewed popularity is the visual presentation of the new series. The anime remasters the early portion of Dragon Ball Super with a faster pace and updated graphics. This approach is designed to appeal to both long-time fans and new viewers who may have missed earlier installments. The production quality aims to modernize the experience while retaining the core spirit of the original work by Akira Toriyama.

Some viewers have drawn comparisons to Dragon Ball Z Kai, which aired from 2009 to 2015 as a revised version of the original Z series. That previous remaster was well-received for its pacing improvements. The new series continues this trend of refining the viewing experience. The release of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus serves as a catalyst for this interest, bringing viewers back to the Dragon Ball universe with high-quality animation and compelling storytelling.

Advertisement

Global Streaming Platform Performance

The distribution of the anime across multiple platforms has maximized its accessibility. Disney Plus has seen the series climb its global charts, indicating strong international demand. In Japan, the simultaneous availability on Prime Video and Hulu has allowed different subscriber bases to engage with the content. This multi-platform strategy ensures that the series reaches a wider audience than a single-service exclusivity model might allow.

In South America and parts of Europe and Asia, Netflix has recorded significant viewership numbers. The inclusion of the series in the Netflix library has exposed it to millions of subscribers who may not have been aware of the previous Dragon Ball entries. The performance on HBO Max in regions like Argentina, Mexico, and Peru demonstrates the strong cultural foothold the franchise holds in these markets. The show's presence on Crunchyroll in countries like France and Australia further cements its status as a global phenomenon.

Future Implications for the Franchise

The chart-topping performance of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus suggests a sustained interest in the franchise. With over 40 years of history, the Dragon Ball brand has proven its ability to adapt and remain relevant. The success of the new anime series may encourage further investment in remastered content or new original stories. Fans are likely to see more engagement with older series like Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z as they seek to catch up on the lore.

The global nature of the streaming success indicates that the franchise has transcended its Japanese origins to become a worldwide cultural icon. The detailed tracking of viewership across specific countries and platforms provides clear evidence of this global reach. As the series continues to rank highly on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and HBO Max, the Dragon Ball universe remains a central pillar of modern anime entertainment. The release of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has effectively reinvigorated the franchise for a new era of digital consumption.