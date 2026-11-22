Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero anime kicks off the Resurrection F arc with upgraded animation. Details on episode count and Fall 2026 release schedule included.

The official launch of the Resurrection F arc has commenced within the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero series, marking a significant milestone for the franchise. This new iteration provides a major visual and narrative upgrade compared to the original film and television versions that aired over a decade ago. The premiere episodes have established a faster pacing structure, allowing the storyline to advance beyond the conclusion of the Beerus conflict with enhanced production quality.

Pacing and Narrative Structure

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus introduces the surviving members of the Frieza Force, led by Sorbet, as they search the universe for the Dragon Balls. After arriving on Earth, the group successfully retrieves the orbs, which were collected by Emperor Pilaf and his gang for their own wish. This sequence allows Frieza to be revived, a plot point that unfolds with noticeably greater speed than in previous adaptations. The streamlined storytelling removes unnecessary delays, focusing immediately on the villain's return and the ensuing tension.

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Production Scale and Episode Count

Questions regarding the length of the new series have emerged due to its condensed format. The current TV series is scheduled to run for only nine episodes for this specific arc, a stark contrast to the eighteen episodes featured in the original Battle of Gods arc. With the earlier saga concluding within six episodes, the Resurrection F adaptation may proceed even more rapidly. This abbreviated timeline raises inquiries about how the narrative will sustain interest while covering the same key events in a shorter duration.

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Saga Schedule and Release Timeline

Despite the condensed episode count, the production has confirmed plans to release new versions of the Battle of Gods, Resurrection F, and Universe 6 sagas before the series concludes. The broadcast is expected to continue through the remainder of the Fall 2026 slate. Industry projections suggest the entire run will wrap up in January or February, allowing sufficient time to process all three major storylines before the next phase of the remake begins.

Future Content and Franchise Plans

The original run of these three arcs spanned nearly fifty episodes, with the Universe 6 arc alone accounting for nineteen episodes. This compression represents a significant change in adaptation strategy. While the Goku Black and Universe Survival Sagas remain unadapted in this remake format, no official announcements regarding their inclusion have been made. Fans are currently awaiting further details on whether these remaining arcs will receive similar treatment or if the project will end with the confirmed three sagas.