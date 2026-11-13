Dragon Ball Super Manga Return Halted By Corporate Dispute

Dragon Ball Super manga hiatus deepens as Shueisha and Akio Iyoku face a rights battle, causing the franchise's absence from Jump Festa 2027 and delaying the story's conclusion.

The return of the Dragon Ball Super manga is facing an extended delay due to a severe corporate conflict involving key rights holders and publisher Shueisha. This dispute has created significant uncertainty regarding the serialization's future, effectively pausing the continuation of the series that has been on hiatus since March 2024.

Dragon Ball Super Absent From Jump Festa

The Dragon Ball Super franchise has been completely removed from the promotional materials for Jump Festa 2027, marking an unprecedented deviation from tradition. For the first time in the event's history, the character Goku does not appear on the official poster scheduled for December 19 and 20. Furthermore, Shueisha quietly updated the Jump Original Art World gallery on November 2, deleting Dragon Ball Super from the exhibition lineup and replacing its spot with the Metaphor: ReFantazio manga adaptation. The absence of Dragon Ball SD and Dragon Ball Super Divers from the gallery further signals a strategic shift away from the manga franchise.

Also read Messiah Burch leads Buffalo past Ball State 28-7 for fifth straight win

Corporate Conflict Between Shueisha And Iyoku

The root of this disruption stems from a bitter rights dispute that began when Akio Iyoku, the former head of Shueisha's internal Dragon Room and Akira Toriyama's executive producer, left the publisher in May 2023 to establish Capsule Corporation Tokyo. This division split the franchise's management, with Shueisha retaining manga and print rights while Iyoku's entity controls the anime and video game adaptations. This structural split explains why the screen media, including Dragon Ball Daima and the Sparking! ZERO game, continues to thrive while the manga remains in a content drought lasting over twenty-one months since the February 2025 release of the Goten and Trunks one-shot.

Advertisement

Bird Studio Relocation Signals Estate Shift

Significant changes to the physical and corporate infrastructure of the creator's legacy have occurred alongside the managerial standoff. The historic orange Bird Studio building in Kiyosu, where Toriyama worked for decades, was officially demolished in October 2026 after illustrator Toyotarou paid his respects at a nearby café. Corporate filings reveal that Bird Studio relocated its registered headquarters from Kiyosu to a condo in Tokyo on August 1, 2026. The new board of directors at Bird Studio includes two members of the Toriyama family and three executives, notably including Akio Iyoku, who simultaneously serves on the board of Capsule Corporation Tokyo.

Future Of Serialization And Story Arcs

Rumors suggest that the Toriyama estate is consolidating rights under Iyoku's management, which could force the Dragon Ball Super manga to leave V Jump entirely for a new platform. This potential relocation would impact the completion of major narrative arcs involving Ultra Instinct Goku, Ultra Ego Vegeta, and Beast Gohan, who are currently facing the threat of Black Frieza. Although Toyotarou was personally trained by Toriyama to continue the story, the serialization cannot proceed until the executives at Shueisha and Capsule Corporation Tokyo resolve their legal and publishing differences. Until a resolution is reached, fans must wait for the corporate decision-makers to determine the ultimate destination of the next chapters in the Dragon Ball Super saga.