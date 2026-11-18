Dragon Ball Super manga requires a final arc to resolve the Black Frieza cliffhanger left by creator Akira Toriyama in 2024.

The Dragon Ball Super manga has been on an indefinite hiatus for the past two years, leaving fans in a state of anticipation and uncertainty regarding the franchise's future. The ongoing series, illustrated by Toyotaro, deserves to receive a proper grand finale that allows the audience to say goodbye to the characters they have followed for decades. This hiatus has created a peculiar situation for the broader Dragon Ball franchise, which is currently navigating a complex transition period following the passing of legendary creator Akira Toriyama in 2024.

Manga Hiatus and Anime Timeline

A new remake anime series is currently airing new episodes, yet these projects are not technically considered entirely new in the grand scheme of the franchise's history. Following the death of Akira Toriyama, each of the recent new projects has been working within the established past timeline of the Dragon Ball story. There are currently no signs that the narrative is moving forward to resolve existing plot threads, creating a static environment where the story feels stuck in a loop rather than progressing toward a conclusion.

Also read Super Dragon Ball Heroes English Dub Release Debate

The manga has not updated its storyline in over two years, which has exacerbated the frustration of fans waiting for the resolution of long-standing cliffhangers. While the anime continues to produce content, it is largely adapting material that has already been established or revisiting previous eras. This lack of forward momentum in the primary manga source has left many dedicated followers questioning whether the story will ever reach a definitive end or if it will remain in this limbo indefinitely.

Resolving the Black Frieza Cliffhanger

The manga needs to return to resolve its final cliffhanger, specifically the introduction of the villain Black Frieza. This character was introduced in a new arc that was entirely original and had not been adapted or inspired by anything seen in the anime previously. This new arc brought a powerful new antagonist, introduced new transformations for the protagonists, and teased an expanded universe that hinted at deeper layers of conflict.

Advertisement

This narrative thread continued with the Granolah the Survivor arc, which further complicated the power dynamics within the universe. While it initially seemed like a suitable ending due to both the passing of Akira Toriyama and the fact that it was positioned as the final story in the timeline, the anime adaptation has thrown a wrench into things. The anime is set to reach the Black Frieza cliffhanger sooner than many anticipated, creating a disconnect between the manga's pause and the anime's progression.

Stakeholder Positions and Rights

The Granolah the Survivor arc ends with the revelation that Frieza has become the new strongest warrior in the universe after training in a Hyperbolic Time Chamber he stumbled upon in space. This revelation serves as the explanation for his sudden appearance and overwhelming power in subsequent storylines. The anime is likely to adapt the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc next, which will inevitably hit the wall of the Black Frieza cliffhanger as well.

This presents a tougher cliffhanger for the anime team, as it will likely be the final anime story that fans see before a potential pause or shift in production. The Dragon Ball Super manga returning for at least one final arc would be the ideal solution to resolve the Black Frieza cliffhanger. Such a return would also serve as a perfect way for Toyotaro and the editorial team to say goodbye to the series with a fitting conclusion.

Real-World Impact and Future Steps

A final fight involving Black Frieza would provide a massive scale event comparable to previous major battles. It would feature arguably the best villains in the series facing off against Goku and Vegeta at full mastery of Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego, respectively. This level of conflict would feel appropriate for the franchise's current scale and would provide the closure that many fans have been craving for years.

Advertisement

Dragon Ball Super essentially opened a can of worms when it first introduced concepts of gods and a multiverse. Unfortunately, the franchise may never be able to tap into the full potential of such expansive ideas, especially given the tight control and licensing constraints that have existed since Akira Toriyama's passing. If the manga never does return to settle the Black Frieza story, there is a potential that the anime moves forward with it instead in the coming years.

The anime team can technically make brand new materials for the Dragon Ball franchise, but the last project supervised by Akira Toriyama was the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc. It has been a complicated web of licenses and rights over the last couple of years, leaving fans eager for a sign that the story will get a proper end. The community is waiting for confirmation that the series will conclude on its own terms rather than fading away into silence.