Dragon Ball Super Manga Excluded From Jump Festa 2027 Gallery Amid Hiatus

The Dragon Ball Super manga continuation faces renewed uncertainty after its exclusion from the Jump Original Art World at Jump Festa 2027, raising concerns among fans about its future.

The Dragon Ball Super manga has been officially excluded from the special art gallery lineup for the upcoming Jump Festa 2027 event, casting renewed doubt on the series' imminent return. This administrative decision confirms that Toyotaro will not be contributing a new sketch to the prestigious display, a significant indicator that the long-dormant continuation is not currently being prepared for public release. The exclusion removes any lingering speculation that the artist might have a surprise update ready for the major Shueisha gathering later this year.

The absence is particularly notable given the franchise's historical prominence at these annual showcases. Toyotaro has previously contributed special sketches to the Jump Original Art World even during previous periods of hiatus, making his current omission a stark departure from recent precedent. This silence from the editorial team serves as a concrete signal that no new material is being readied for display at this critical industry event.

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The current status of the manga exists in a complex transition period following the death of original creator Akira Toriyama. Although the anime adaptation is actively progressing through the exclusive Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc, the written medium has been in an indefinite stasis for nearly two years. The narrative landscape remains fragmented, with the story technically concluding its overlap with the Super Hero film before Toriyama's final oversight ended.

Despite the creative impasse, fans have maintained hope that Toyotaro would resume work independently without direct input from the late creator. The lingering threat of Black Frieza in Universe 7 provides a compelling narrative hook that could justify a continuation. However, the lack of new artistic contributions implies the creative team may be prioritizing other projects or waiting for further strategic direction from the estate.

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This delay in manga publication poses a strategic risk to the ongoing anime series trajectory. If the anime adapts both the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc and subsequent storylines over the next few years without corresponding manga chapters, it risks diverging significantly from the source material. Such a scenario could exhaust unique plot points and leave the franchise in a precarious position where the visual medium outpaces the written one.

The potential for the visual adaptation to run out of exclusive content represents a worst-case scenario for dedicated followers. These readers have historically expected a synchronized release schedule between the serialized story formats to maintain narrative cohesion. A prolonged silence from the manga side threatens to diminish the long-term viability of the expanded universe if the anime reaches its source material's endpoint.

There remains a slim possibility that Toyotaro will return to the drawing board in the near future, as he has previously expressed a clear desire to continue the story. Yet practical constraints and editorial decisions appear to be delaying any concrete announcements regarding a resumption of serialization. The community must currently accept that the Dragon Ball Super manga may not see a resurgence anytime soon.

The exclusion from Jump Festa 2027 stands as a temporary but definitive marker of this pause in production. Until further evidence emerges from Shueisha or official statements clarify the timeline, the global fanbase must navigate the uncertainty of the franchise's future. The absence from this major event underscores the ongoing challenges in maintaining the serialized momentum of a legacy series post-creator.

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The situation highlights the delicate balance between honoring a legendary creator's legacy and sustaining a modern franchise ecosystem. While the anime continues to engage audiences with exclusive arcs, the silence from the manga department creates a disjointed experience for consumers. This divergence may force the studio to rely entirely on original content or film adaptations to fill the gap until the serialized story can resume its planned course.