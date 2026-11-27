The re-cut release of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus omits the mention of Beerus using 70% of his power, altering powerscaling debates for Akira Toriyama's franchise.

The newly re-cut release of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has introduced a significant change to the anime adaptation that directly impacts long-standing powerscaling debates within the franchise. The update removes a specific dialogue line where the character Beerus previously claimed to have used 70% of his power during his initial clash with Goku. This alteration affects the quantification of divine strength in Akira Toriyama's creation, a series historically known for intricate and spirited fan discussions regarding character capabilities.

Power Level Adjustment in Re-cut Anime

The core mechanism of this change appears in episode 6 of the re-released content. In this scene, Goku exhausts the original Super Saiyan God aura but maintains his top physical form through sheer grit and fighting spirit. He engages in a final clash with Beerus, resulting in a loss for the Saiyan. The re-cut version now omits Beerus's previous statement regarding the specific percentage of power expended, making the God of Destruction's assessment of the battle significantly more vague. This removal avoids placing Beerus's self-perception in a fixed numerical box, thereby keeping the power gap between the two combatants more obscure.

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Originally, the film was presented under the Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods label. The transformation into Super Saiyan God required the gathering of five individuals possessing Saiyan blood. These participants were Vegeta, Trunks, Gohan, Goten, and Pan. Pan was notably still in Videl's womb during the initial conception of the event. This desperate bid aimed to match Beerus's immense power or put up a worthy fight to spare Earth from destruction.

Stakeholder Positions and Dialogue Changes

The shift in dialogue highlights competing views on how divine ki should be quantified. In the original version, Beerus explicitly stated, You scrape together the power of five Saiyans and get a patchwork-like Super Saiyan God. You made it your own and perfected it, forcing me to use this much of my power. The re-cut retains the acknowledgment of Goku perfecting the form but strips away the explicit 70% metric. This change aligns with the series' history of creative decisions that often write themselves into corner when it comes to exact power quantification.

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Despite the removal of the percentage, the narrative still plays out the classic battle shonen trope of forcing the adversary to get serious. Whis, the angel attendant, provides additional context later in the episode. After seeing Beerus tuckered out from the fight and falling asleep before he could destroy Earth, Whis remarks that it is too much for him to just go all out without even warming up. This comment heavily implies that Beerus was exerting maximum effort during the encounter, even without the specific percentage confirmation.

The franchise remains famously inconsistent regarding the handling of its power levels. Script or writing faux pas occasionally prompt more debates among the dedicated fanbase. However, the new dialogue serves to blur the lines rather than clarify them. Even Whis previously underestimated the effect of Goku's fight with Beerus, believing the God of Destruction was faking being asleep. This moment of underestimation contrasts with the later recognition of Goku and Vegeta's raw power, which leads to them becoming trainees under Beerus and Whis.

Real-World Impact and Upcoming Content

This revision impacts how fans and critics analyze the ongoing power progression of characters like Goku and Vegeta. The removal of the 70% line allows for more flexible interpretation of Beerus's strength relative to the Saiyans as they continue to train. The series has continued with Goku and others training with Beerus and Whis, attaining new forms and growing stronger. This flexibility helps mitigate potential future inconsistencies as the story progresses through new arcs and challenges.

For fans who saw episode 7 drop on November 22, the newly-cut anime release continues with its adaptation of Resurrection F. This episode features Goku and Vegeta sparring against Whis while a broken Frieza Force desperately tries to bring back their leader. The narrative details revolts on conquered territory as the Pilaf Gang gathers the Dragon Balls. Sorbet and Tagoma commandeer one wish to bring back Frieza, while Mai and Shu wish for ice cream and one million Zeni. This prevents the enemy from being able to also bring back King Cold.

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The story recreates the memorable return of Dragon Ball Z's most iconic villain as a relevant contender against Goku and Vegeta. Both Saiyans continue to grow stronger through their training with Whis. Beyond the Resurrection F adaptation, fans looking for more content should note the upcoming Universe 6 Saga. Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol is next in the lineup, bringing the anime closer to fully adapting the manga material so far.