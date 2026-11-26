Dragon Ball Super: Beerus episode 8 premieres November 29 on Crunchyroll and Hulu, kicking off Golden Frieza training as Toei Animation improves pacing.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus episode 8, titled Revenge F, officially premieres on Sunday, November 29, 2026, marking the definitive start of the Golden Frieza saga. The upcoming episode airs at 8:00 AM PST and 11:00 AM EST on Crunchyroll and Hulu, signaling a major shift in the narrative focus. This broadcast marks the transition from the initial resurrection events to the intense training sequences that define Frieza's return. Toei Animation uses this milestone to demonstrate the significant improvements made to the series since its October premiere.

Golden Frieza Training Arc Details

The core narrative of episode 8 centers on the tyrant's infamous four-month training regimen that leads directly to his transformation into the Golden form. With Frieza fully reconstructed aboard Sorbet's ship, the focus shifts to his preparation for war against the Z Fighters. Meanwhile, Goku and Vegeta continue their rigorous training under the guidance of Whis on Beerus's planet. Their goal is to master the Super Saiyan Blue form, which stands as the primary counter to Frieza's newfound power.

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Toei Animation has structured this segment to move at a much faster pace than previous iterations of the story. The studio is expected to minimize the downtime typically associated with training montages, ensuring that the narrative momentum remains high. This approach allows the series to cover the essential plot points without dragging out the timeline unnecessarily. The efficiency of the storytelling is a key factor in maintaining viewer engagement during this critical development.

Stakeholder Positions and Viewing Options

Viewers in the United States have multiple options to watch the episode, though release dates vary across platforms. While Crunchyroll and Hulu offer simultaneous streaming on November 29, Netflix viewers must wait until Saturday, December 5, resulting in a six-day delay. This disparity highlights the fragmented nature of streaming rights for the franchise in the current market. English dub production is also underway on Crunchyroll, featuring Sean Schemmel and Christopher R. Sabat as Goku and Vegeta respectively.

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The dubbed episodes are not released simultaneously with the Japanese version, as the production team works to maintain high quality. New dubbed episodes drop on Thursdays at 8:00 AM PT, with the audio track currently running roughly five episodes behind the original Japanese release. The dub launched on November 12, providing a steady stream of content for international audiences. This staggered release schedule ensures that both subtitled and dubbed fans have ample time to catch up.

Real-World Impact and Future Storylines

The success of this remake has significant implications for the future of the Dragon Ball Super anime adaptation. If episode 8 maintains the current high standards, the entire Frieza saga could be concluded in just six or seven additional episodes. This tight pacing would leave ample screen time for the Universe 6 saga, including Champa's tournament, without rushing the narrative. The original 2015 anime spent thirteen episodes on the Frieza return alone, whereas this remake aims to trim that fat considerably.

Sticking the landing on the Golden Frieza arc is crucial for establishing a strong foundation for the upcoming Galactic Patrol anime. That series is set to adapt the Moro arc, which requires a solid narrative footing to succeed. Toei Animation has trimmed the original fourteen-episode Beerus arc down to six installments, cutting out dragged-out fights and overblown gags. The studio has also provided the visuals with a major facelift to meet modern audience expectations. If the remake can deliver a sharp opening run, it could finally provide the series with the quality it should have had from the start. The Z Fighters, including Gohan and Piccolo, will hold the line while awaiting Goku and Vegeta, setting the stage for a climactic confrontation. This structure promises a more satisfying conclusion to the saga than the messy power scaling of the original story. The remake offers a fresh shot at a decade-old story, aiming to fix some of the roughest stretches in the franchise history. With cleaner animation and tighter storytelling, the series is poised to redeem itself in the eyes of long-time fans.