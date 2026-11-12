Dragon Ball Super Beerus Episode 6 Release Date Cast and Next Arc Details

Dragon Ball Super Beerus episode 6 drops November 15 2026. Find release times cast lists and details on the upcoming Golden Frieza saga return.

Toei Animation has finally delivered the long-awaited conclusion to the God of Destruction arc with the release of Dragon Ball Super Beerus episode 6 on Sunday November 15 2026. This definitive remake replaces the fragmented 2015 broadcast with a single cohesive narrative that resolves the battle between Goku and Beerus with superior animation quality and tighter pacing. The episode arrives exactly one week after the English dub premiered on Crunchyroll on November 12 bringing high fidelity visuals to a saga that previously suffered from rushed production values.

The titular episode titled Battle of Gods marks the explosive finish to the initial six-episode God of Destruction arc that began the modern Dragon Ball Super remake series. Viewers can catch the finale on Fuji TV in Japan with simultaneous streaming available on Crunchyroll followed by availability on Disney Plus and Hulu three days later on November 18. International audiences using Netflix must wait until November 21 for the subtitled version to become accessible on that platform.

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Dragon Ball Super Beerus Release Times and Cast

The specific broadcast window for the English speaking market places the episode 6 release at 9:00 AM PT and 12:00 PM ET on November 15 2026. This scheduling allows fans across North America to witness the resolution of the god timer expiry and the final exchange of blows between the protagonists and the antagonist without delay. The English dub features the return of iconic voice talent including Sean Schemmel as Goku Christopher R. Sabat as Vegeta Jason Douglas as Beerus and Ian Sinclair as Whis.

New dubbed episodes are scheduled to arrive on a weekly basis every Thursday meaning the subsequent episode will debut on December 17 2026. This consistent rollout strategy ensures that the narrative momentum remains intact for the audience while giving the production team adequate time to maintain the high animation standards established by chief animation director Tadayoshi Yamamuro and episode director Ayaka Noro.

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Golden Frieza Arc Returns After God of Destruction Saga

The conclusion of the Beerus arc immediately sets the stage for the return of the franchise's most enduring villain Frieza with episode 7 scheduled for release on November 22 2026. This next six-episode Golden Frieza arc reimagines the story of the tyrant who was previously vaporized by Future Trunks and revived by Frieza Force remnants Sorbet and Tagoma. The remake provides Frieza a four month training period after his revival which culminates in his transformation into the powerful Golden Frieza form.

Vegeta also receives significant narrative expansion during this transition as he joins Goku on Beerus's planet after bribing Whis with Bulma's instant ramen. The Saiyans undergo rigorous training to master God ki which leads to the creation of the Super Saiyan Blue transformation. This development gives Vegeta a much larger share of the spotlight and corrects the marginalization he faced in the original 2015 Resurrection F television arc.

Galactic Patrol Prisoner Anime Adaptation and Future Plans

Looking beyond the current saga Toei Animation has confirmed that the Galactic Patrol Prisoner saga is receiving an official anime adaptation. This sequel was announced at the Dragon Ball Genkidamatsuri 40th anniversary event in January 2026 and focuses on Goku and Vegeta joining the Galactic Patrol to hunt down the magic wielding Planet Eater Moro. The narrative also explores Goku's training under Merus an elite Galactic Patrolman who is secretly an Angel in training aiming to fully master Ultra Instinct.

While there is no official release date for the Galactic Patrol Prisoner adaptation financial schedules suggest a launch window in late 2027 or 2028. The current Dragon Ball Super Beerus remake is expected to conclude its 19 episode run in early 2027 which provides the perfect timeframe for Toei to announce a proper release window and debut a full trailer. This upcoming adaptation promises to redeem the notoriously poor animation quality of the original TV broadcast and solidify the future of the Dragon Ball franchise.