Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Episode 5 Release Date, Stream & Plot

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus episode 5 arrives November 8 on Crunchyroll. Goku unlocks Super Saiyan God to fight Beerus. Viewers can also watch on Hulu and Disney+ in select territories.

The wait for a major transformation in the Dragon Ball franchise concludes as Goku officially unlocks the Super Saiyan God form in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Beerus episode. The pivotal moment occurs during a high-stakes game of rock-paper-scissors against the God of Destruction, Beerus, after Oolong throws scissors against Beerus's rock. Goku steps in with a plan to use Bulma's birthday bingo Dragon Balls to summon Shenron for answers.

Goku Summons Shenron and Finds the Ritual

After learning from the Eternal Dragon that the legendary warrior is not hiding in space, the Z Fighters finally receive the answer they need. This time, Shenron manages to remain calm around Beerus, contrasting with his panicked reaction during the 2015 broadcast. He explains the ancient Namekian ritual requiring five righteous Saiyans to pour their energy into a sixth warrior to achieve the transformation.

Also read From Dragon Ball Z to Texas Attorney General: Meet Nathan Johnson

The group consists of Vegeta, Gohan, Goten, and Trunks alongside Goku, but they are initially one Saiyan short. Videl reveals her pregnancy, and the unborn Pan becomes the final piece needed to awaken Goku's fiery crimson transformation. This sequence marks a significant narrative milestone for the characters involved in the ritual.

Visual Overhaul and Pacing Improvements by Toei Animation

Toei Animation's remake provides a fresh feel for fans who have already watched the 2013 Battle of Gods movie or the original 2015 Dragon Ball Super series. The production features tighter pacing, trimmed filler, and a massive visual overhaul that gives one of modern shonen's most iconic transformations the treatment it deserves. The visual improvements are credited to animation director Tadayoshi Yamamuro, who has overseen a sharper look for the series.

Advertisement

One of the biggest reasons this remake feels significantly faster is that Toei is keeping it much closer to Akira Toriyama and Toyotarou's Dragon Ball Super manga. The studio delivers an almost 1:1 adaptation while cutting out much of the original anime's filler content. This approach eliminates the stretched-out pacing and rough, off-model frames that often detracted from the excitement in previous broadcasts.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Episode 5 Release Date and Streaming

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus episode #5, titled "The God of Destruction and Son Goku," is set to release on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM ET on Crunchyroll. The episode follows its 11:15 PM JST broadcast on Fuji TV in Japan. This release schedule marks a specific date for international audiences to witness the continuation of the conflict between Goku and Beerus.

Viewers can also catch the episode simultaneously on Hulu in the US and Disney+ across select international territories, including Canada, Latin America, and Poland. Netflix US subscribers will have to wait another six days, with the episode arriving on Saturday, November 14, at 12:00 AM PT. These streaming options provide multiple platforms for fans to access the latest installment.

From Earth's Skies to the Upper Atmosphere

With Goku now standing in the realm of the gods, the real showdown with Beerus is finally about to begin. So far, most of the fights have been little more than one-sided beatdowns. Beerus knocked out Super Saiyan 3 Goku in just two hits on King Kai's planet before effortlessly taking down the Z Fighters aboard Bulma's cruise ship.

Advertisement

The God of Destruction has not exactly had to break a sweat yet in this conflict. Episode #5 and the upcoming episode #6 should finally give Toei Animation's visual work room to shine as Goku and Beerus take their battle from Earth's skies straight into the upper atmosphere. This shift in setting signals a escalation in the stakes of their confrontation.

Frieza Revival and Future Training Arcs

The Dragon Ball Super: Beerus arc gets six episodes, followed by another six for Frieza Revival, before the story moves into the Universe 6 Tournament. With only two episodes left in the Beerus saga, Goku's first real test against a God of Destruction is almost over. The series is reportedly listed for just 19 episodes, compared to the 41 episodes that stretched the first three arcs of the 2015 broadcast.

After the conclusion of the Beerus saga, viewers will not have to wait long to see Frieza return in his Golden form. Additionally, Goku and Vegeta will begin their training to unlock the Super Saiyan Blue transformation. These upcoming developments set the stage for the next major conflicts in the Dragon Ball universe.