Dragon Ball Super Beerus English Dub Release Date Confirmed for November 12 2026

Toei Animation confirms Dragon Ball Super Beerus English dub streams exclusively on Crunchyroll starting November 12 2026. View the release details and voice cast now.

Toei Animation and Crunchyroll have officially announced that the English dub of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will stream exclusively on the Crunchyroll platform beginning Thursday, November 12, 2026. This major release brings the enhanced edition of the beloved storyline to audiences in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The premiere time is set for 8 a.m. Pacific Time, with subsequent episodes releasing on a weekly schedule thereafter.

Dragon Ball Super Beerus Stream Details

The English, Spanish, and Portuguese dubs of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus are available exclusively on Crunchyroll for viewers in the designated regions. The film serves as an enhanced version of the original Dragon Ball Super manga created by Akira Toriyama. It features improved animation and all-new visuals produced by Toei Animation to elevate the viewing experience. The story centers on the arrival of Beerus, the God of Destruction, and his critical encounter with the Saiyan warrior Goku. This confrontation poses a grave threat to Earth, potentially altering the fate of the entire universe.

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Plot Synopsis and Character Dynamics

The official synopsis reveals that several years have passed since the intense battle against Majin Buu, allowing Earth to experience a brief moment of peace. During this time, Beerus awakens from a long, deep sleep, causing great fear among the Kai and Supreme Kai due to his overwhelming power. After hearing rumors of a Saiyan who defeated Frieza, Beerus suddenly appears before Goku. The resulting conflict involves an epic cosmic battle between the God of Destruction and Goku alongside his allies. This event marks a pivotal moment in the series as the planet faces imminent danger from an entity capable of destroying entire planets.

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Voice Cast and Production Credits

The English voice cast for Dragon Ball Super: Beerus features Sean Schemmel as the protagonist Son Goku. Christopher R. Sabat provides the voice for Vegeta, while Jason Douglas portrays the antagonist Beerus. Ian Sinclair voices the character Whis, assisting in the narrative's development. Toei Animation continues its long-standing production role in bringing Akira Toriyama's legendary manga to life. Crunchyroll remains the exclusive streaming home for this specific title in the listed territories. The weekly release schedule allows fans ample time to engage with the new dubbed content as it becomes available.

Regional Availability and Future Scheduling

Viewers in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America can access the content directly through the Crunchyroll service. The initial drop occurs on November 12 at 8 a.m. PT, establishing a consistent weekly release pattern for subsequent episodes. This structured rollout ensures that international fans can follow the storyline without significant delays. The focus remains on delivering high-quality animation and faithful translations of Toriyama's original vision. Fans of the franchise can anticipate detailed character interactions and improved visual effects throughout the series.