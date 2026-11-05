Dragon Ball Super Beerus English Dub Premieres November 12 on Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll announces the official English dub premiere date for Dragon Ball Super: Beerus. Viewers can stream new episodes weekly starting November 12, featuring the original Toei Animation voice cast.

Crunchyroll has officially confirmed that the English dub of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will begin streaming on Thursday, November 12. This long-awaited release ends nearly a month of anticipation for viewers who have been watching subtitled episodes since the enhanced edition premiered on October 11. The new episodes will drop exclusively on the Crunchyroll platform at 8:00 AM PT and 11:00 AM ET for audiences in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America.

Dub Release Schedule and Platform Details

Crunchyroll will serve as the exclusive home for the English dub at launch, despite the subtitled version being available on Hulu and Netflix. The platform will release new episodes on a weekly basis every Thursday, ensuring a consistent schedule for dedicated fans. Although the Japanese broadcast aired episode five on Sunday, November 8, the English dub will start five episodes behind the original language release. This delayed launch means the first batch of dubbed content will catch viewers up to the current point in the enhanced series.

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Original Voice Cast Returns for Remake

Toei Animation has reunited the iconic English voice cast to voice the characters in this updated version of the film. Sean Schemmel returns to the role of Son Goku, bringing his signature energy to the Saiyan hero. Christopher R. Sabat reprises his duties as Vegeta, delivering the fierce rivalries that defined the original series. Jason Douglas voices the God of Destruction Beerus, while Ian Sinclair provides the voice for the Angel Whis.

The return of these actors is significant for long-time followers of the franchise. Schemmel and Sabat have become household names in the anime community, with their performances often compared favorably to the original Japanese versions. This continuity helps maintain the emotional weight of the story for fans who grew up watching the series on Toonami. The casting choice signals a commitment to preserving the legacy of the earlier dub while upgrading the visual presentation.

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International Language Versions and Casts

The weekly release schedule also supports the simultaneous launch of international language dubs for broader global access. The Latin American Spanish dub features Mario Castañeda as Goku and René García as Vegeta. These actors have established themselves as the definitive voices for these characters in the region over many years. Their involvement ensures that the Latin American audience receives a high-quality localized experience.

Similarly, the Brazilian Portuguese dub brings together top-tier talent to voice the main protagonists. Wendel Bezerra returns as Goku, while Alfredo Rollo voices Vegeta. These casting decisions mirror the dedication seen in the English version, providing local audiences with familiar and trusted voices. The synchronization of these releases highlights the global scale of the Dragon Ball franchise and its commitment to multilingual accessibility.

Toei Animation Animation Overhaul Details

Toei Animation has implemented significant changes to the animation quality under the direction of Tadayoshi Yamamuro. The studio has taken the time to redraw and refine scenes that were considered awkward or tonally inconsistent in the 2015 broadcast. Episode two features a completely redrawn version of Goku's clash against Beerus on King Kai's planet during his Super Saiyan 3 transformation. This visual upgrade removes the goofy filler elements that previously diminished the tension of the fight sequence.

Character interactions have also been adjusted to better fit the serious tone of the God of Destruction saga. Vegeta no longer performs the scenes where he grovels on the floor or wears a cooking apron to appease Beerus. These changes align the character's behavior more closely with his prideful nature and the manga by Akira Toriyama. Episode four also removes the gag where Shenron acts timid around the God of Destruction. The Eternal Dragon now maintains the intimidating presence required by the narrative.

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Future Story Arcs and Episode Count

The Dragon Ball Super: Beerus remake is structured as a 19-episode series spread across three distinct story arcs. The first six episodes will cover the God of Destruction saga, focusing on the conflict with Beerus and Whis. Following this, the next six episodes will address the revival of Golden Frieza. The final seven episodes are dedicated to the Universe 6 Tournament arc.

This structured approach allows for a more deliberate pacing than the original film or the initial TV series. The enhanced animation and revised scripts aim to provide a definitive version of these events. With the English dub launching on November 12, fans can now access this refined storytelling experience. The weekly release model ensures a sustained engagement with the content as it progresses through these major arcs.