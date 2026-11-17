The Dragon Ball Super: Beerus anime remaster successfully revitalizes the original series by removing filler and enhancing animation quality. New episodes justify the project's existence for long-time fans and newcomers alike.

The Dragon Ball Super: Beerus anime project has successfully addressed longstanding criticisms regarding the original series production. By removing unnecessary filler and significantly improving animation quality, the latest episodes have justified the entire initiative. Longtime fans who initially feared the retelling was a waste of Toei Animation's talent now see the project as a necessary correction to early franchise missteps.

Fixing Original Production Flaws

The original Dragon Ball Super anime suffered from a rushed production cycle that led to static battles and poor pacing. Fans remember the first sparring match between Goku and Beerus, the God of Destruction, as an underwhelming event that nearly damaged the franchise's momentum. That initial encounter, which aired in 2015, featured flat presentation and choreography that failed to capture the hype surrounding the series return.

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus aims to correct these specific mistakes while making the Destroyer God more intimidating. After six episodes, the project has clearly achieved its goal of revitalizing the story. The production team utilized their time to revise previously released content, resulting in upgraded coloring and entirely new animations that fix the stalest moments from the original broadcast.

Condensing Arcs with Enhanced Detail

The new series condenses the first arc, which took 14 episodes to tell originally, into just six episodes. This tighter pacing allows for far more detail and intensity in key scenes. Episode six serves as a prime example of these improvements, particularly during Goku's first transformation into a Super Saiyan God.

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One specific scene demonstrates this shift effectively. In the original series, Beerus held Goku underwater and made a silly expression of surprise when the Saiyan broke free. This moment played for comedy and undermined the threat. The remaster replaces Beerus's expression with one of competent curiosity, reminding viewers that the God of Destruction remained in control throughout the encounter.

New Content and Character Depth

Beyond improved artwork and music, the remaster introduces brand-new sequences that go beyond a simple cash grab. Near the end of the match between Goku and Beerus at Earth's atmosphere, the new anime includes an added monologue. Beerus explicitly expresses his respect for the unconscious Saiyan, providing a rare glimpse into the character's honest thoughts.

This addition highlights Beerus developing humility and acknowledges Goku's accomplishment of impressing such a powerful deity. These narrative additions, combined with the visual upgrades, help the series feel distinct from both the original anime and the Battle of Gods movie. The changes ensure the story feels fresh rather than repetitive for returning audiences.

Trims and Omissions in Remaster

Condensing 41 original episodes into 19 new ones inevitably required cuts to some material. The remaster removed most side quests, such as the Pilaf gang's annoying attempts to steal the Dragon Balls, which did not move the main plot forward. However, several fan-favorite character moments were drastically shortened or removed entirely.

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Notably missing is the scene where Piccolo grabs Whis's arm, causing the Angel to shift into a cold and threatening tone. Additionally, a moment where Goku breaks through layers of Earth's bedrock while screaming he would not let Beerus destroy the world was cut. These scenes added hype and character depth that new viewers will miss if they only watch this version.

Vegeta's Role and Future Outlook

One of the most divisive alterations involves Vegeta's actions to protect the new life he has worked to create. In both the original anime and the Battle of Gods movie, Vegeta embarrasses himself to entertain Beerus. The remaster's handling of this dynamic remains a point of discussion among the fanbase.

Despite the omissions, the Dragon Ball Super: Beerus anime has proven that the remaster was worth the effort. The improvements in animation, pacing, and narrative focus have addressed the criticisms that plagued the initial release. The project stands as a significant enhancement to the franchise's history.