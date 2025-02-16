Dragon Ball Producer Assures Fans: The Saga Continues

After the passing of creator Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball fans feared for the future of the iconic franchise. However, series producer Akio Iyoku assures everyone that Dragon Ball will continue for decades to come, promising exciting new challenges and innovations.

The anime world was plunged into sorrow last March with the unexpected passing of Dragon Ball creator and legendary artist, Akira Toriyama . The weeks that followed were a testament to the global impact of his work, with an outpouring of grief and gratitude from Dragon Ball fans.

In the wake of this loss, the ongoing Dragon Ball Super manga was placed on an indefinite hiatus, while Dragon Ball Daima, Goku's latest adventure and the franchise's first TV anime series in nearly six years, prepared for its October debut. The future of Dragon Ball without its creator at the helm seemed uncertain. As the initial shock of Toriyama's passing subsided, fans grew concerned about the direction the franchise would take. Now, with Dragon Ball Daima approaching its finale, the familiar anxiety has returned, leaving fans wondering what lies ahead. Fortunately, series' producer Akio Iyoku recently provided some reassurance in an interview, stating that Dragon Ball is far from over.Iyoku emphasized that while challenges exist, Dragon Ball will undoubtedly continue for decades to come. He acknowledged the complexities of planning for the future of a long-running franchise, particularly when striving to innovate while remaining true to its core essence. Iyoku highlighted the need to overcome creative stagnation and constantly embrace new challenges to keep the series fresh and engaging. Despite the absence of Toriyama's direct involvement, Iyoku's experience working closely with the creator for years instilled a deep understanding of the Dragon Ball universe and its potential. Fans can take solace in knowing that Dragon Ball is in capable hands, entrusted to those who respect its legacy and are dedicated to its continued success





