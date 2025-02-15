Dragon Ball GT's Demon Dragon Echoes Porunga and Raises the Stakes for the Finale

Dragon Ball GT's latest episode has delivered a shocking twist, summoning a new Eternal Dragon in the Demon Realm. This red-hued dragon bears a striking resemblance to Porunga, the Namekian Dragon from the Frieza Saga, raising questions about its powers and the implications for the series' conclusion. The summoning coincides with a looming betrayal as Glorio's true loyalties are revealed, potentially jeopardizing the Z-Fighters' alliance.

Dragon Ball GT has been brimming with surprises for fans of the long-running shonen franchise. With elements introduced like Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta, Super Saiyan 4 Goku, and the true origin of the Namekian race, there remain two episodes in the series to pack in some shocking moments. While Goku finally making one of the biggest Grand Tour transformations canon, the final moments of the latest episode was one that paid homage to the “black sheep” of the series.

\ A new Eternal Dragon has been summoned in the Demon Realm and it both harkens on the past of the series. To fill folks in, Glorio and Dr. Anisu are able to summon the Eternal Dragon of the Demon Realm, who looks quite familiar to the Dragon of the Planet Namek. Porunga didn’t just look different from Shenron when he appeared during the Frieza Saga, the Dragon had the ability to make three wishes come true rather than just one. For the Demon Realm’s wish-granting lizard, Daima has recreated Porunga’s look with a major difference. The underworld Dragon is sporting a red aesthetic, which ironically enough, is another callback to the Grand Tour.with the color red thanks to the Black Star Dragon Balls. With the Red Shenron transforming Goku into a child thanks to a wish made by Pilaf and his crew, the wish made on the Demon Realm Dragon remains a mystery. Even though Glorio has been on the side of the Z-Fighters since the start, he has been secretly in the employ of Dr. Anisu and with the next episode titled “Betrayal,” the demon warrior might have burned his bridge with Goku and company. Ultimately, it will be interesting to see if the new red dragon will be able to turn things back to normal at this point.





DRAGON BALL GT Eternal Dragon Porunga Demon Realm Betrayal Glorio Dr. Anisu

