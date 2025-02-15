Dragon Ball GT: Not as Bad as Its Reputation Suggests

Despite its divisive reception, Dragon Ball GT offers entertaining moments and excellent villains. This article explores the strengths and weaknesses of the series, arguing that while it has flaws, it deserves a re-evaluation.

Dragon Ball is one of the most successful and storied franchises ever, having left Japan to become a worldwide phenomenon in the early 2000s, and eventually transcending the medium of anime and manga altogether decades later. Fans turn out to every new release in droves, thankful for any opportunity given to experience Goku and company in action, never shy to voice their undying support.

But as successful as Dragon Ball has been over the better part of 40 years, the franchise has taken its share of missteps. Since Akira Toriyama relinquished full control of the franchise with the end of his Dragon Ball manga, the IP has had a difficult time pleasing everyone. A large period of inactivity led to a live-action adaptation of the series so laughably unfaithful, it motivated the legendary manga artist to step in and provide a large amount of the writing for 2013's Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods. The resulting Dragon Ball Super enjoyed both highs and lows, with its more recent films garnering wide-spread acclaim. However, no Dragon Ball production has ever been more divisive than 1996's Dragon Ball GT. The franchise's first venture into a world without Toriyama at the helm, GT aimed to recapture the early adventurous spirit of the series while embracing the action which defined it in its latter half. The Toei-led anime would go on to make quite a few lasting contributions to the franchise, though it landed with a thud upon airing. The years since have not been kind to GT, though it's become difficult to say the series is deserving of its overwhelmingly negative reputation.GT Isn't Perfect, but It Also Isn't Bad. The Series Has Its Flaws, but Isn't Worthy of Its Overwhelmingly Negative Reputation. Close Dragon Ball GT's flaws are well documented. Pacing issues plagued a large portion of its early goings, while the writing continuously stepped all over itself. Fights were often needlessly dragged out, and the series' downtime was spent meandering through unnecessary conflict or exposition. Goku is firmly in the spotlight, which might offend some fans of the franchise's many other iconic characters, while the heavy inclusion of Trunks and Pan is well documented for rubbing other fans the wrong way. The series is in no way perfect, but many of the major complaints lobbied against it are concerning the execution rather than the narrative itself. Dragon Ball GT is packed to the brim with fantastic ideas, and whether they land or not is where the majority of the anime's issues stem from. Attempting to return to the franchise's roots is seemingly an ongoing theme, as seen in the most recent, currently airing Dragon Ball Daima. However, as Dragon Ball GT progresses, it quickly becomes apparent that Toei wasn't entirely married to the concept. Nevertheless, the series' opening Black Star Dragon Ball Saga is a mixed bag that, in its best moments, is a highly entertaining journey through worlds which could only belong to Dragon Ball. The shift to action which follows during the Baby Saga is arguably the highlight of GT, introducing the fan-favorite Super Saiyan 4 into a showdown with one of the franchise's very best villains. Every time the form appears on-screen, the series comes alive. Epic, memorable moments are scattered throughout the Baby Saga, which can stand among the best Dragon Ball has to offer. The brief Super #17 Saga that follows is largely hit or miss, while the Shadow Dragon Saga that closes the series offers far more good than bad. And what lies at the heart of these story arcs is also a strength of GT.GT Is Home to Excellent Villains. Goku's Opponents Are a Major Highlight of the Anime. Close Dragon Ball's heroes are iconic, but many of its villains are just as instantly recognizable. Frieza, due in large part to his revival in Dragon Ball Super, has made himself integral to the series, joining Goku and Vegeta as a core member of the cast. Though none of Dragon Ball GT's main villains are quite as popular as those featured in Akira Toriyama's original manga, they are entertainingly evil. And none are better than Baby. The prototype for what would become Super's Goku Black, Baby encapsulates everything which makes a Dragon Ball villain excellent. The last of the Tuffle race exacting his revenge on the Saiyans who exterminated his kind is a backstory that takes a little from Cell and Broly respectively, in order to create a villain that is twistedly sympathetic. His abilities also make for incredibly entertaining action, and his demise while parading around in the body of a Saiyan prince makes Baby an unforgettable addition to the franchise's cast of bad guys. Super #17, while headlining one of the more divisive sections of the series, is a wonderful contrast to Android #18, and her assimilation into the main cast of heroes. The Shadow Dragons aren't all memorable, though the main trio of Eis, Nuova, and Syn all have their moments of greatness





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dragon Ball GT Anime Dragon Ball Akira Toriyama Toei Animation Super Saiyan 4 Baby Villains Dragon Ball Super

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dragon Ball Daima Really Is the Perfect Sequel to Dragon Ball Z: Here's WhyGlorio, Goku, and Majin Duu standing in front of the Third Demon World.

Read more »

Why Dragon Ball GT's Shadow Dragons Are Better Than Dragon Ball Daima's TamagamisThis article argues that Dragon Ball GT's Shadow Dragons are more impactful and interesting than Dragon Ball Daima's Tamagamis. The author highlights the Shadow Dragons' contribution to the lore of the Dragon Balls, their unique powers stemming from specific wishes, and their ability to present a genuine challenge to Goku and Pan. While acknowledging that the Shadow Dragon Saga has its flaws, the author ultimately believes that the Shadow Dragons are a more compelling and memorable part of the Dragon Ball universe.

Read more »

Why You Should Watch Dragon Ball Before Dragon Ball ZMany fans jump into Dragon Ball Z, missing out on the original series' charm and Goku's formative years. This article explores why watching Dragon Ball first enhances the overall experience.

Read more »

Dragon Ball Producer Explains Why Daima Is a Dragon Ball Z SequelDragon Ball Daima's producer explained why it's set after Dragon Ball Z in the timeline

Read more »

Dragon Ball Daima: A New Adventure Inspired by GT's LegacyDragon Ball Daima, the latest installment in the beloved Dragon Ball franchise, is drawing inspiration from the controversial Dragon Ball GT while forging its own unique path. The series, set a year after the defeat of Kid Buu, marks the final Dragon Ball project that creator Akira Toriyama contributed to. Executive producer Akio Iyoku reveals how GT's influence shaped Daima's narrative, aiming to create a story that resonates with both parents and children who grew up watching GT. Daima also distinguishes itself from recent installments like Dragon Ball Super, focusing on a different approach to storytelling and adventure, while still paying homage to the franchise's rich history.

Read more »

Dragon Ball GT: A Mixed Bag of Successes and FailuresDragon Ball GT, while not the worst anime, is often considered the weakest entry in the Dragon Ball franchise. The article explores several key areas where GT falls short, including its attempt to recreate the lighthearted tone of the original Dragon Ball by transforming Goku back into a child and its reliance on villains that felt like rehashes of Dragon Ball Z characters. Despite these flaws, GT also boasts some highlights, such as the unique Shadow Dragon villains and the powerful Super Saiyan 4 transformation.

Read more »