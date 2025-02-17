Dragon Ball Daima Unveils Super Saiyan 4 and a GT-Inspired Dragon

Dragon Ball Daima's latest episode, 'Awakening,' reintroduces Super Saiyan 4 to the canon timeline and features a dragon strikingly similar to GT's Ultimate Shenron.

Dragon Ball Daima 's latest episode #18, 'Awakening', has sent ripples through the anime community with its long-anticipated return of Super Saiyan 4 . This fan-favorite transformation, relegated to appearances in the Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime since 2015, has been reinvigorated with a stylish redesign that honors its origins while introducing unique elements. The reveal sparked widespread excitement, with Dragon Ball fans enthusiastically praising Daima's handling of the iconic form.

But the episode's impact transcends the return of Super Saiyan 4. Lurking beneath the surface of the action lies a subtle callback to Dragon Ball GT, the 1996 anime that introduced the Super Saiyan 4 transformation in the first place. As Goku battles the formidable evil ruler Gomah, a desperate Arinsu enlists Glorio to summon the Demon Realm's eternal dragon. The resulting dragon bears a striking resemblance to Porunga, the Namekian dragon from GT, particularly its gold-tinged red coloration, evoking memories of GT's Ultimate Shenron. While similar in stature to Namek's Porunga, the Demon Realm's dragon carries a sense of unease, mirroring the tension surrounding Glorio's actions. Throughout the episode, Glorio's loyalties have been called into question. Despite serving Arinsu, his hesitation when tasked with fulfilling her wish hints at a potential betrayal. The episode concludes with Glorio uttering the phrase 'Childopp' in an unknown language, leaving fans speculating about the true nature of his wish. Could it be a desperate attempt to reverse the de-aging process and restore Goku and his comrades to their adult forms? The upcoming episode, titled 'Betrayal,' promises to shed light on Glorio's intentions and the ramifications of his actions





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dragon Ball Daima Super Saiyan 4 Dragon Ball GT Ultimate Shenron Demon Realm Glorio Betrayal

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dragon Ball Daima Really Is the Perfect Sequel to Dragon Ball Z: Here's WhyGlorio, Goku, and Majin Duu standing in front of the Third Demon World.

Read more »

Why Dragon Ball GT's Shadow Dragons Are Better Than Dragon Ball Daima's TamagamisThis article argues that Dragon Ball GT's Shadow Dragons are more impactful and interesting than Dragon Ball Daima's Tamagamis. The author highlights the Shadow Dragons' contribution to the lore of the Dragon Balls, their unique powers stemming from specific wishes, and their ability to present a genuine challenge to Goku and Pan. While acknowledging that the Shadow Dragon Saga has its flaws, the author ultimately believes that the Shadow Dragons are a more compelling and memorable part of the Dragon Ball universe.

Read more »

Dragon Ball Producer Explains Why Daima Is a Dragon Ball Z SequelDragon Ball Daima's producer explained why it's set after Dragon Ball Z in the timeline

Read more »

Dragon Ball Daima: A New Adventure Inspired by GT's LegacyDragon Ball Daima, the latest installment in the beloved Dragon Ball franchise, is drawing inspiration from the controversial Dragon Ball GT while forging its own unique path. The series, set a year after the defeat of Kid Buu, marks the final Dragon Ball project that creator Akira Toriyama contributed to. Executive producer Akio Iyoku reveals how GT's influence shaped Daima's narrative, aiming to create a story that resonates with both parents and children who grew up watching GT. Daima also distinguishes itself from recent installments like Dragon Ball Super, focusing on a different approach to storytelling and adventure, while still paying homage to the franchise's rich history.

Read more »

Dragon Ball DAIMA Makes Super Saiyan 4 CanonDragon Ball DAIMA, the latest installment in the Dragon Ball franchise, has officially canonized the Super Saiyan 4 transformation, previously exclusive to the non-canonical spin-off series Dragon Ball GT.

Read more »

Dragon Ball Daima Revives Super Saiyan 4, But Can It Stop the Powerful Gomah?Dragon Ball Daima's latest episode brought back the iconic Super Saiyan 4 transformation, but it wasn't enough to defeat the formidable Gomah. The evil ruler of the Demon Realm, empowered by the mysterious Third Eye, proves to be a worthy opponent, even surpassing the power of a Super Saiyan 4. With Earth's heroes struggling to find a solution, the series hints at a potential savior: a Super Saiyan 4 fusion.

Read more »