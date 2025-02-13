Dragon Ball Daima: Toriyama's Involvement Confirms Canon Status and Future Direction

Dragon Ball Daima, the latest installment in the iconic franchise, has sparked debate about its canonicity. With Akira Toriyama deeply involved in its creation, the series boasts a strong connection to the established Dragon Ball lore, particularly following the Majin Buu Saga. Producer Akio Iyoku confirms Daima's place within the canon, highlighting Toriyama's significant contributions to the story's development and world-building. This involvement sets Daima apart from previous spin-offs like Dragon Ball GT, solidifying its position as a genuine continuation of the Dragon Ball universe.

One of the most critical factors in determining whether Dragon Ball Daima is canon lies in Akira Toriyama’s involvement. Over the years, the Dragon Ball franchise has seen multiple spin-offs and alternate universe stories—some, like Dragon Ball GT, were developed without direct input from Toriyama beyond character designs. However, Daima stands apart because Toriyama himself is responsible for its character concepts, world-building, and overarching story direction.

This alone sets it apart from past anime-exclusive stories and gives it a unique place within the franchise’s ever-expanding mythos. Dragon Ball Daima is the latest series in the long-running franchise. In this iteration, Goku and his fellow Z-Fighters are transformed into child-like versions of themselves, forcing them into an unexpected adventure in the previously unexplored Great Demon Realm. Goku’s smaller form allows for fast-paced action sequences that emphasize agility and technique over the power-scaling arms race that has defined the franchise in recent years. While Daima was designed to appeal to both longtime fans and new viewers alike, one key question remains—how do Goku’s new adventures fit into the official Dragon Ball timeline? In a recent interview with Mantan-web, executive producer Iyoku Akio confirms that Toriyama played a significant role in shaping Daima's narrative. Akio reveals that discussions for a new Dragon Ball anime began nearly six years ago, initially as a separate project from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The early concept stages were intended to give Toriyama a more limited role, mainly as a consultant. However, Toriyama became increasingly invested in taking on a far greater creative role than originally planned before his passing in 2024. Toriyama was responsible for fleshing out the Great Demon Realm and sketching its inhabitants. This partnership ensured the story aligned with the broader Dragon Ball universe without overburdening Toriyama.Akira Toriyama's deep level of involvement places Daima in direct continuity with Toriyama’s previous works, confirming that it takes place after the Majin Buu Saga. Akio explicitly states that Daima is a continuation of the story, firmly connected to Dragon Ball’s established lore. While Daima shares thematic similarities with Dragon Ball GT, given Goku’s transformed state—it remains fundamentally distinct due to Toriyama’s guiding vision. Unlike GT, which was developed independently of Toriyama’s storytelling, Daima is an extension of the universe as its creator conceived it. Nearly 40 years after its debut, the Dragon Ball franchise remains one of the most influential and commercially successful anime properties of all time. Its continued relevance is due not only to its evolving storyline but also to its ability to adapt and expand beyond the realm of anime and manga. The franchise shows no signs of slowing down either, with producers already promising new content for decades to come. In addition to new anime and film projects, Dragon Ball’s sustained success has led to numerous brand collaborations that keep the series firmly embedded in global pop culture. Clothing brands like UNIQLO have released exclusive apparel lines featuring artwork from Daima, celebrating both its fresh aesthetic and its nostalgic callbacks to earlier eras. Bandai Premium has also launched a collaboration inspired by Dragon Ball Z, featuring beanies based on characters such as Goku and Oolong. Even streaming services like Amazon Prime Video have gotten involved, securing rights to stream Daima, and shipping orders in themed boxes to promote the series. More than just another spin-off, Daima has reignited the franchise by honoring Dragon Ball's past while paving the way for its future





