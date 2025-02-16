Dragon Ball Daima Revives Super Saiyan 4, But Can It Stop the Powerful Gomah?

Dragon Ball Daima's latest episode brought back the iconic Super Saiyan 4 transformation, but it wasn't enough to defeat the formidable Gomah. The evil ruler of the Demon Realm, empowered by the mysterious Third Eye, proves to be a worthy opponent, even surpassing the power of a Super Saiyan 4. With Earth's heroes struggling to find a solution, the series hints at a potential savior: a Super Saiyan 4 fusion.

Dragon Ball Daima's latest episode #18, 'Awakening', delivered a monumental surprise for fans by restoring Super Saiyan 4 to canon status. This iconic transformation from Dragon Ball GT, previously replaced by Super Saiyan God during the franchise's revival in the 2010s, makes a stylish comeback in Daima nearly three decades after its initial appearance. While fans rejoiced at the return of Super Saiyan 4, Goku's victory was short-lived.

His opponent, Gomah, the evil ruler of the Demon Realm, wields the mysterious and powerful Third Eye, acquired just a few episodes prior. This artifact has transformed Gomah into a formidable foe, surpassing even the power of a Super Saiyan 4. Gomah effortlessly overpowered Super Saiyan 3 Goku before Neva unlocked the Super Saiyan 4 transformation, quickly turning the tide of the battle. Despite Goku's new form, the Third Eye continuously amplified Gomah's power, enabling him to regain the upper hand.This leaves Earth's heroes in a precarious position. However, Daima has subtly hinted at a potential solution: a Super Saiyan 4 fusion. Throughout the series, the concept of fusion has been woven into the narrative. With no other apparent options left, a fused fighter might be the key to stopping Gomah. While Vegeta remains unaware of the fusion dance, the possibility of Vegito or a new fusion utilizing the Join Bugs arises. If Neva can unlock the Super Saiyan 4 transformation for Vegeta, fans might witness the spectacle of Vegito in his most powerful form yet. As Dragon Ball Daima approaches its climax, the battle against Gomah promises to be an epic challenge. Super Saiyan 4 alone proved insufficient, but a Super Saiyan 4 fusion could potentially tip the scales in favor of Goku and his allies





