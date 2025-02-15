Dragon Ball DAIMA Makes Super Saiyan 4 Canon

Dragon Ball DAIMA, the latest installment in the Dragon Ball franchise, has officially canonized the Super Saiyan 4 transformation, previously exclusive to the non-canonical spin-off series Dragon Ball GT.

Earlier this month, a Dragon Ball producer confirmed that the new anime series Dragon Ball DAIMA is not only canon but also a direct sequel to Dragon Ball Z, taking place after the Majin Buu saga. This clarification was needed because, with the new episodes celebrating the franchise's 40th anniversary, many fans assumed it had no relation to the main saga.

However, being canon brings a significant development that has shaken the Dragon Ball fanbase: in this week's episode, Goku transforms into his Super Saiyan 4, making this transformation a permanent part of the main Dragon Ball franchise. This transformation occurs in the climax of Dragon Ball DAIMA. The series is nearing its end, with only a couple of episodes left. In this final arc, the super villain King Gomah becomes immensely powerful after obtaining his Evil Third Eye. This forces Goku, Vegeta, and their allies to push their transformations to the limit. While it seemed last week that the popular Super Saiyan 3 form would be their peak, they surpass even that. In episode 18, titled 'Awakening,' Goku performs the iconic transformation that has been debated for decades among fans. The reason for this debate stemmed from the Super Saiyan 4's initial appearance in Dragon Ball GT, a spin-off series featuring characters absent from the original and highly popular manga. With its inclusion in Dragon Ball DAIMA, the franchise officially settles the question of its canonicity once and for all. It's crucial to remember that Dragon Ball DAIMA was overseen by franchise creator Akira Toriyama, who actively participated in the new anime series until his passing. From the beginning, connections between Dragon Ball DAIMA and Dragon Ball GT were evident. In GT, Goku was also forced into his child form, and the Dragon Ball team aimed to replicate this in the new series. However, Toriyama himself suggested that all main characters be shrunk down. This decision aimed to entice long-time Dragon Ball fans to watch the new show with their children. With two episodes remaining, Dragon Ball DAIMA might still surprise viewers. In a recent interview, franchise producer Akio Iyoku hinted that the series will have surprises until the very end. However, the conclusion might signal another lengthy hiatus for the franchise, as there's been no announcement regarding a Season 2 for Dragon Ball DAIMA. It appears the franchise will eventually shift to a different segment, this time featuring Super Saiyan 4 as canon warriors.





