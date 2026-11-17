Dragon Ball Daima confirms the Resurrection F arc begins in the next episode following the condensed Battle of Gods. Expect a streamlined take on Golden Frieza and Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan.

The Dragon Ball Daima series has officially confirmed its transition to the highly anticipated Resurrection F arc, a major narrative shift revealed through specific storytelling cues in the most recent Episode 6. This update marks a definitive progression from the previously discussed Battle of Gods remake, signaling to the audience that the next phase of the anime is now actively underway. The confirmation provides clarity for viewers who have been following the condensed retelling of the Dragon Ball Super saga, establishing a clear roadmap for the remaining broadcast schedule.

Dragon Ball Daima serves as an enhanced remake of the classic Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super storylines, aiming to refine and modernize the original material. The series has already delivered an improved interpretation of the Battle of Gods arc, addressing pacing issues and narrative inconsistencies that were present in the initial adaptations. This new take is designed to correct past mistakes while maintaining the core excitement and emotional stakes that fans expect from the franchise. The successful execution of the previous arc has set high expectations for the upcoming chapters.

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Episode 6 featured a critical scene where members of the Frieza Force discussed plans to strengthen their military forces in preparation for their Emperor's return. This dialogue served as an immediate and recognizable narrative cue for fans familiar with the original Dragon Ball Z storyline. The tease directly references the events that would later lead to the Resurrection F arc, confirming that this is indeed the next chapter in the series. The upcoming episode bears the explicit title Resurrection F, solidifying the shift in focus and leaving no doubt about the current storyline's direction.

The Resurrection F arc has remained a contentious topic among the fanbase since its initial airing, primarily due to creative decisions rather than animation quality. The original narrative featured Frieza returning to life and achieving the powerful Golden Frieza form to challenge the heroes. It also marked the debut of the Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan form, a significant power escalation in the Dragon Ball universe. Despite these highlights, many viewers criticized the way the story handled Gohan and the Earth's other Z Fighters during the conflict. This new remake series offers a unique opportunity to correct those perceived mistakes and retool the narrative for better audience reception.

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Dragon Ball Daima is significantly condensing the source material to provide a more streamlined viewing experience compared to previous adaptations. The Battle of Gods arc, which originally spanned 18 episodes, has been reduced to just six episodes in this remake. Given this trend, it is likely that the Resurrection F arc will be even shorter than the original anime's nine-episode run. This condensed format allows the series to move through the storyline more quickly, focusing on key events without unnecessary filler. The streamlined approach may allow for deeper character development and more impactful battles than seen in previous versions.

The series is currently approaching the end of its Fall 2026 broadcast slate, with production teams working to maintain the current pace of five to six episodes per arc. If the production continues at this rate, the show will likely extend into the Winter 2027 months beginning in January. This scheduling ensures that fans can continue to follow the updated adventures without long gaps between major story developments. The extended timeline provides ample opportunity for the creators to refine the Resurrection F narrative and address the long-standing criticisms of the original storyline. Fans are eager to see how the remake handles the return of Frieza and the introduction of new power levels, hoping for a cohesive and satisfying version of the story.