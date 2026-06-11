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Dragon Ball: Cross Force, the newest expansion for Dragon Ball Super CG Fusion World, is set to launch on June 12, 2026

Gaming News

Dragon Ball: Cross Force, the newest expansion for Dragon Ball Super CG Fusion World, is set to launch on June 12, 2026
Dragon BallDragon Ball Super CG Fusion WorldCross Force
📆6/11/2026 12:40 PM
📰screenrant
37 sec. here / 13 min. at publisher
📊News: 56% · Publisher: 94%

Dragon Ball: Cross Force, the newest expansion for Dragon Ball Super CG Fusion World, is set to launch on June 12, 2026. This set introduces new mechanics, fan-favorite characters, and highly sought-after cards designed to appeal to both competitive players and collectors. The expansion centers around two unique mechanics: Evolve and Ki, and features several new leaders, including Vegito, Bojack, Cell, and a dual-character Gohan/Piccolo leader. The set contains 123 cards, including five Leaders, 15 Super Rares, and three Secret Rares. Bandai has also increased the premium appeal of the release by giving every Secret Rare upgraded treatments and alternate-art variants, alongside additional showcase cards featuring iconic moments from the series. Cross Force is one of the game's most anticipated releases to date, combining beloved characters, fresh gameplay strategies, and premium collectibles in a way that highlights why the Dragon Ball TCG remains a favorite among fans.

Dragon Ball : Cross Force , the newest expansion for Dragon Ball Super CG Fusion World, is set to launch on June 12, 2026. This set introduces new mechanics, fan-favorite characters, and highly sought-after cards designed to appeal to both competitive players and collectors.

The expansion centers around two unique mechanics: Evolve and Ki, and features several new leaders, including Vegito, Bojack, Cell, and a dual-character Gohan/Piccolo leader. The set contains 123 cards, including five Leaders, 15 Super Rares, and three Secret Rares. Bandai has also increased the premium appeal of the release by giving every Secret Rare upgraded treatments and alternate-art variants, alongside additional showcase cards featuring iconic moments from the series.

Cross Force is one of the game's most anticipated releases to date, combining beloved characters, fresh gameplay strategies, and premium collectibles in a way that highlights why the Dragon Ball TCG remains a favorite among fans

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Dragon Ball Dragon Ball Super CG Fusion World Cross Force Expansion Mechanics Characters Leaders Cards Gameplay Premium Collectibles Iconic Moments

 

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