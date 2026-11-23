Why Android 18 and 17 retained numerical identifiers in Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super despite having their human parts restored after defeating Dr. Gero.

Characters in the Dragon Ball franchise are known for being goofy and off-beat beyond the battlefield. For all its serious moments, the story features characters with food names, an afterlife where bad guys are tortured by fairies, and Mr. Satan changing to Hercule in the English dub. One weird bit that should have received another edit before making the final cut, however, is Android 17 and 17s name choice. They were kidnapped and created by the Red Ribbon Army Dr. Gero to kill Goku and take over the world. Their almost emotionless violence and super-powered abilities gave them a robot feel. Once Cell is defeated, the human part of them is restored, but their human names are not.

Numerical Names Defy Human Logic

It was revealed later by Image Courtesy of Toei Animation Android 17 becomes a park ranger after the events of the Cell Saga and falls off the radar. Even though this point applies to him too and he deserves to have his name be something other than a number, the plot does not awkwardly point it out time after time. Android 18 on the other hand marries Krillin, gives birth to Marron and becomes a member of the Z Fighters. And yet, her name stays simply, 18. Anytime Krillin addresses her it is that same number. An unceremonious way to address her, it makes sense to change it. The androids went from humans to bio-mechanical beings, so the number applies and fits their evil personas. Once they have transformed back to being normal people, however, a human name makes more sense for a new and fresh beginning to their lives.

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Krillin And Trunks Maintain The Number

The scene from where Future Trunks sees her for the first time since their fight would still have the same terror and humor when he sees her as he associates the name Android 18 with something evil. The awkwardness is only further focused in on when you remember that the Android twins were featured much more in as some characters are bound to be sidelined for a certain amount of time. The only way to get more information on those characters is either to have a whole side arc or series about a particular individual. Fans got to see the pure hearts of Android 17 and 18. They battled for their home universe valiantly, and 17 got the wish for winning the Tournament of Power.

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Selfless Wishes Contrast Android Label

He could have chosen whatever he wanted, even though it was expected he would ask for something selflessly. He wished back all the erased universes, and it is an action that a former robot and someone with Android in their name would never do. The decision to keep their numerical designations highlights the permanent scar left by Dr. Gero, even as they reintegrate into society. This narrative choice underscores the complexity of their existence, balancing their mechanical origins with their reclaimed humanity.