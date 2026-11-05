Drag Thriller Comedy Trailer Released January 29 2027 Release

New trailer reveals Lucy DeVito and Christine Caplan in a home invasion gone wrong. The DeVito-produced thriller Drag hits theaters January 29, 2027, featuring John Stamos and directed by Raviv Ullman and Greg Yagolnitzer.

The first official trailer for the upcoming thriller comedy titled Drag has been released, showcasing a high-stakes narrative where estranged siblings attempt a reckless home invasion that quickly spirals out of control. Produced by Lucy DeVito, Danny DeVito, and Jake DeVito, the film marks the feature directorial debut of Raviv Ullman and Greg Yagolnitzer, who also penned the screenplay. The story centers on two sisters whose fractured relationship is severely tested when their criminal endeavor in upstate New York goes horribly wrong, forcing them into a chaotic survival situation with unexpected consequences.

Core Plot Mechanics of Home Invasion Thriller

The narrative begins with two estranged sisters deciding to rob a secluded house in upstate New York, a location that initially seems isolated and secure for their illicit activities. Christine Caplan plays the more reckless of the two siblings, entering the property while Lucy DeVito waits outside as the getaway driver and lookout for the team. Their plan relies on speed and precision, but disaster strikes almost immediately when Caplan slips and throws out her back during the entry. This injury leaves her immobilized in an upstairs bathroom, effectively trapping her inside the house and removing the primary force needed to execute their escape.

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The immobilized state of Caplan forces DeVito to abandon her safe position outside and enter the property to figure out how to move her injured sibling. What was intended to be a quick and discreet escape transforms into a painful and increasingly chaotic operation as the sisters struggle to navigate the physical and emotional barriers within the house. Their arguments and mounting frustration add layers of dark comedy to the tense scenario as they fight to get out before the homeowner returns. However, the trailer reveals that the sisters face a threat far bigger than a failed robbery or a sprained back.

DeVito Production Team and Creative Vision

Danny, Lucy, and Jake DeVito produced Drag through their company Jersey Films, which represents the first independent feature film for the entity 2nd Avenue. This production milestone highlights the DeVito family's continued involvement in creating original content that blends humor with intense dramatic situations. The film premiered at SXSW earlier in 2026, where it received significant attention from critics and audiences alike. It earned a 94% critical score at the festival, indicating strong approval for its unique tone and execution of the thriller-comedy genre.

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The direction by Raviv Ullman and Greg Yagolnitzer brings a fresh perspective to the home invasion subgenre, focusing heavily on the interpersonal dynamics between the two lead characters. Their screenplay delves into the history of the estranged sisters, using the confined setting of the house to amplify their conflicts. The trailer introduces elements of suspense and danger that extend beyond the immediate physical threat, suggesting that the house itself and its occupant hold disturbing secrets. This approach allows the film to balance slapstick humor derived from the siblings' bickering with genuine tension as their survival hangs in the balance.

Stakeholder Roles and Escalating Danger

John Stamos joins the cast as the homeowner who returns to the property earlier than the sisters anticipated, disrupting their already compromised plan. His character appears to harbor a disturbing secret, and the women quickly realize that they are not the only people in danger inside the house. This revelation shifts the dynamic from a simple robbery to a complex survival scenario where trust is nonexistent and every interaction carries lethal potential. Stamos's role introduces a new layer of threat that forces the protagonists to reconsider their priorities and strategies for escaping the property.

Christine Ko also joins the story as another woman who arrives at the property, placing the sisters in an even more precarious position. They must now protect Ko while simultaneously trying to keep themselves alive, creating a three-way dynamic of tension and conflicting goals. The presence of a third vulnerable character adds moral complexity to the sisters' actions, as they are forced to make difficult choices under extreme pressure. The trailer hints that the house may contain more dangers than just the returning homeowner, keeping the audience guessing about the true nature of the threats they face.

Theatrical Release and Industry Impact

Briarcliff Entertainment has announced the official release date for Drag, bringing the film to theaters on January 29, 2027. This wide release follows its successful premiere at SXSW, allowing a broader audience to experience the critical acclaim it garnered earlier. The January date positions the film for the early part of the new year, potentially capitalizing on audiences looking for fresh entertainment options after the holiday season. The distribution deal with Briarcliff Entertainment ensures that the film will have the marketing support necessary to reach mainstream viewers beyond the indie circuit.

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The combination of the DeVito family production brand and the fresh directorial talent of Ullman and Yagolnitzer creates a unique selling proposition for the film. The strong critical reception at SXSW, evidenced by the 94% score, serves as a testament to the quality of the screenplay and performances. Fans of dark comedies and thrillers will likely be drawn to the premise of estranged siblings forced to work together against overwhelming odds. The January 29, 2027 release date gives studios and viewers time to anticipate the film, building momentum through the release of trailers and promotional material leading up to its debut.