John Force, a legendary figure in drag racing, was recently inducted into the Canadian Motorsports Hall of Fame. Despite facing a setback due to a traumatic brain injury, Force expressed his pride and gratitude for the honor.

Drag racing legend John Force has achieved iconic status in the sport over several decades. Recently, he received a prestigious honor by being inducted into the Canadian Motorsports Hall of Fame during a ceremony held at the John Bassett Theatre in the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. This special event took place over the weekend, adding a significant Canadian accolade to Force's already impressive list of accomplishments.

Known for his remarkable racing career, John Force has had a profound impact on professional drag racing. He has overcome numerous obstacles throughout his life, including childhood poverty and polio, to become one of the greatest figures in the sport. Force boasts a record-breaking 157 wins in NHRA professional racing events. Throughout his illustrious career, Force has consistently triumphed over his competitors, leaving behind a legacy that is difficult to match. At the Le Grandnational, he maintained an impressive 20-4 record, which included three victories and two runner-up titles out of his last seven appearances. This recognition as the first-ever drag racer to be inducted into the international category by the Canadian Motorsports Hall of Fame speaks volumes about Force's achievements. He is now in esteemed company alongside international motorsport legends previously inducted, such as Mario and Michael Andretti, and Sir Jackie Stewart.Despite suffering a traumatic brain injury from a crash in Richmond last year, which prevented John Force from attending the induction ceremony, he expressed his gratitude for the honor via a video message: 'I'm very proud to accept this honor along with the other 2024 inductees. It's been a rough year and I'm sorry I couldn't be there in Canada for the ceremonies, but this is special to me because I won my first NHRA race in Canada. It may have been a long time ago, but I still remember.'Force remains sidelined from racing as he continues his recovery from the 300 mph crash last year. Speaking to the media in late 2024, Force revealed that Jack Beckman would be filling in for him during the 2025 season. At the time, he stated: 'I'm still going to therapy every week and working as hard as I can to get back out there with the sponsors and the fans in a sport I love and I miss. I've still got a lot of things I want to do, so I don't want anybody thinking they've seen the last of John Force. We'll have a lot more to talk about after the holidays.





