DraftKings Offers $200 in Bonus Bets for UFC Freedom 250 Without Promo Code

DraftKings is providing new users with $200 in bonus bets for UFC Freedom 250 at the White House, requiring only a $5 qualifying bet and no promo code. The promotion applies automatically and is available in multiple eligible states.

DraftKings has launched a straightforward welcome offer for new users ahead of the highly anticipated UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House, granting $200 in bonus bets without the need for a specific promo code.

This promotion is designed to be simple: after creating a new account and placing a qualifying bet of at least $5 on any sports market with odds of -500 or longer, users instantly qualify for eight $25 bonus bets, totaling $200. The bonus bets are issued within 72 hours after the qualifying wager settles, regardless of the bet's outcome, making it an accessible entry point into sports betting during fight week.

UFC Freedom 250 features a stacked card, headlined by a lightweight title unification bout between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje, along with a co-main event pitting Alex Pereira against Ciryl Gane. These matchups provide ample betting opportunities for both new and experienced bettors. The $200 in bonus bets can be used across various sports markets, though they expire seven days after issuance, so timely use is recommended.

Importantly, stake amounts are not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets, and the offer is limited to one per new customer. To claim this promotion, users must be physically located in one of the eligible jurisdictions, which include states such as Arizona, Colorado, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, among others, and must be at least 21 years old (or 18+ in Washington D.C. , Kentucky, and Wyoming).

The process involves creating a verified account by providing personal information, depositing at least $5, and then placing the qualifying bet. No DraftKings promo code is necessary, as the bonus triggers automatically upon meeting the requirements. Additional terms, including self-exclusion restrictions and expiration details, apply, and responsible gambling resources are provided





Covers / 🏆 341. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Draftkings UFC Freedom 250 Bonus Bets Promotion Fight Week Sports Betting

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for USA vs Paraguay Group D OpenerNo DraftKings promo code needed to get $200 in bonus bets. Claim this offer for USA vs. Paraguay at the Copa América.

Read more »

DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus Bets for Qatar vs Switzerland Group B Action on SaturdayNo DraftKings promo code needed! Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly for Qatar vs. Switzerland Group B action.

Read more »

DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus Bets for Brazil vs Morocco Group C Action on SaturdayNo DraftKings promo code needed to get $200 in bonus bets. Claim your offer for Brazil vs. Morocco and start betting today.

Read more »

Betr Picks Promo COVERSBONUS Gives a UFC Freedom 250 Pick + $200 No-Sweat TokensUse Betr promo code COVERSBONUS for a Free Pick + $200 Bonus Cash to bet on UFC Freedom 250 at the White House this June.

Read more »