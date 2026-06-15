DraftKings Offers $200 in Bonus Bets for Iran vs New Zealand Bet

DraftKings is providing new users with an immediate $200 in bonus bets after a $5 qualifying wager on any sport, including the Iran vs New Zealand Group G match, with no promo code needed.

DraftKings is offering a new user promotion where a minimum bet of $5 on any sports market, including the Iran vs New Zealand Group G match, results in $200 in bonus bets regardless of the wager's outcome.

The bonus is delivered as eight $25 increments and appears within 72 hours after the qualifying bet settles. To qualify, new users must be at least 21 years old, or 18+ in Washington D.C. , Kentucky, or Wyoming, and must be physically located in one of the eligible U.S. states or jurisdictions listed in the terms. The offer requires no specific promo code.

The qualifying bet must have odds of -500 or longer. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after issuance. The promotion is limited to one per person and runs through May 31, 2026. This advertisement also includes links to other sportsbook promotions for the same match from BetMGM and Kalshi, and provides several responsible gambling resources and helpline numbers.

All standard terms, conditions, and geographic restrictions apply. The text also contains disclaimers about potential compensation for affiliate links and notes that the product is sponsored by DraftKings, with wagering provided by DK Sportsbook. The legal age and location requirements are reiterated. The promotion is void in Canada and subject to per-wager tax pass-through in Illinois.

The offer is being made on behalf of Boot Hill Casino in Kansas. The final date for the promotion is June 28, 2026 at 11:59 PM ET. The overall package is presented as a straightforward way for new users to claim a substantial sign-up bonus ahead of the Iran versus New Zealand group stage fixture





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Draftkings Bonus Bets Iran Vs New Zealand Group G Sportsbook Promotion New User Offer $200 Bonus

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