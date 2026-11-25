Expert DFS picks for the Thanksgiving main slate highlight Jahmyr Gibbs, Caleb Williams, and Saquon Barkley against tough defenses for optimal lineup construction.

The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions kick off DraftKings' three-game Thanksgiving main slate at 1:00 p.m. ET, setting the stage for high-stakes fantasy football decisions. This condensed schedule features three critical matchups that require precise roster construction to maximize value within the strict salary constraints.

Key Matchups On The Thanksgiving Slate

After the Bears-Lions game, the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys square off at 4:30 p.m. ET in a highly anticipated divisional clash. The slate concludes with the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills closing things out at 8:20 p.m. ET, offering managers one final window to optimize their lineups before the deadline.

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On DraftKings main slates, fantasy football managers are tasked with creating a nine-player lineup that includes a team defense and special teams unit. The salary cap is fixed at $50,000, requiring strategic allocation of funds across positions to balance high-ceiling stars with reliable value picks.

Jahmyr Gibbs Dominates The Running Back Market

Jahmyr Gibbs leads the entire slate in DraftKings points per game with an impressive average of 29.8 points, making him the most attractive running back available. His salary is set at $9,500, reflecting his status as the premier option for managers seeking a safe floor.

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No player boasts a safer floor than Gibbs, as he has touched the ball fewer than 20 times just once all season. This consistent volume ensures that he remains a core piece of any winning lineup, particularly in a high-scoring environment against the Chicago Bears defense.

Caleb Williams Faces A Tough Lions Defense

Caleb Williams has not scored more than 20 DraftKings points in three straight starts, raising questions about his upside for this Thanksgiving matchup. However, he faces a Lions defense that is giving up the seventh-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to slot receivers, which could provide a pathway to fantasy success.

While Williams faces a tough defensive front, his teammate Luther Burden III is in a premier bounce-back spot. Burden leads Chicago's wide receivers in slot rate at 53.1 percent, and the Lions allow 2.3 schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game above average to slot receivers.

Saquon Barkley Targets A Vulnerable Cowboys Secondary

Saquon Barkley is shaping up to be a full-go against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving after an early exit in Week 11. The Dallas defense is coughing up more schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to running backs than any other team, with a staggering +7.9 differential.

This mismatch makes Barkley an essential component for managers looking to secure a strong foundation for their lineup. His ability to exploit the Cowboys' weakness against the run provides a significant advantage in the middle portion of the Thanksgiving slate.

Josh Allen And The Bills Face The Chiefs Defense

D.J. Moore has tallied 17-plus DraftKings points in three of his last four starts, including 23.1 points in Week 11 against the Miami Dolphins. He leads an effective Josh Allen-led aerial attack in target share at 20.1 percent and red-zone target share at 28.1 percent.

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Choosing a defense on a condensed slate is always a challenge, but the Kansas City Chiefs offer a compelling option against Buffalo. Despite Allen's success, he has thrown at least one interception in seven of his last eight starts, totaling nine interceptions during that span, which gives the Chiefs' defense significant upside.

Salary Optimization With Brevyn Spann-Ford

To fit top-tier players like Gibbs, Johnson, and Burden into the lineup, managers must save salary at the tight end position by rostering Brevyn Spann-Ford. Spann-Ford found the end zone for the first time this season in Week 11, providing a low-cost but high-reward option.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson has scored 27-plus DraftKings points in back-to-back weeks, offering another strong value pick. The Bills are permitting the 10th-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to running backs, making Johnson a key component of the Chiefs' offensive strategy in this matchup.

Additionally, Dallas Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford is a viable option because Jake Ferguson has been ruled out again for the Cowboys. This injury situation opens up opportunities for Spann-Ford to see increased targets, further enhancing his value in DFS lineups.

Rome Odunze also presents big-play appeal against the Lions, who are tied for allowing the most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Odunze has the sixth-most yards per reception at 15.9 yards and the third-highest average depth of target among wide receivers with 50-plus targets, making him a dangerous deep threat.