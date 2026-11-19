Expert DraftKings DFS analysis for the Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts Thursday Night Football showdown. Top picks include Nico Collins, C.J. Stroud, and David Montgomery.

Football fans preparing for the Week 11 matchup between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football have a compelling slate of DFS options. The contest, held at Huntington Bank Field, pits two struggling AFC South teams against each other, creating a high-variance environment ideal for single-game DFS Showdown contests on DraftKings.

Top Quarterback and Receiver Options

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud leads all non-QBs in DraftKings points per game for this slate with an impressive 22.4 average. Stroud has been the primary offensive engine for a Texans squad that has faced significant challenges this season. Among the 29 quarterbacks who have logged 200-plus plays in the 2026 season, Stroud ranks at the top of the statistical leaderboards for fantasy production.

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Wide receiver Nico Collins is the focal point of the Texans' receiving corps and stands out as a premier DFS asset. Collins is averaging 17.0 DraftKings points per game, which is the highest among non-quarterbacks in this specific Thursday night contest. His performance in Week 10 demonstrated his explosive potential, as he caught nine of his season-high 16 targets for 94 yards and a touchdown.

That Week 10 effort resulted in 24.4 DraftKings points for Collins, marking a significant rebound from his season-low four targets in Week 9. Over the course of the season, Collins has run over 100 routes and holds the 19th-highest target share at 24.0 percent. He also ranks 22nd in yards per route run with an efficient 2.15 average.

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Running Backs and Secondary Receivers

The Texans' running back situation offers value for DFS managers, particularly with the return of David Montgomery. Veteran running back David Montgomery is expected to return to the lineup after missing the last four games. He is ruled out Woody Marks, which opens up opportunities for Montgomery to secure a significant share of the workload.

Montgomery is looking to bounce back from a relatively quiet performance following his massive 28.9-point outing in Week 1. The matchup against Indianapolis is favorable, as the Colts' defense allows the third-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to running backs, with a positive differential of plus-4.6.

Wide receiver Tank Dell has emerged as a featured weapon in the Texans' passing attack over the last two weeks. Dell has recorded 13 targets for seven receptions and 126 receiving yards, along with one touchdown. This activity has yielded 28.6 DraftKings points for Dell in that span, making him a high-upside play.

Dell's upside is further amplified by the absence of Marvin Harrison Jr., who is inactive again for Week 11. With Harrison sidelined, Dell is expected to see a healthy amount of snaps against the Colts' secondary. Dell currently averages 21.1 yards per reception, providing significant boom-or-bust potential for DFS lineups.

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Colts Kickers and Running Backs

While the Indianapolis Colts have struggled to generate consistent offensive points, kicker Spencer Shrader has been a reliable source of fantasy production. Shrader is averaging 11.4 DraftKings points per game and has converted 23 of his 25 field-goal attempts this season.

Shrader has posted 14 or more DraftKings points in five of his first 10 contests. His history against Houston is notable, as he recorded 17 DraftKings points during their Week 3 matchup, which included four field goals and one extra point. This consistency makes Shrader a viable option for DFS rosters facing the Texans' defense.

Running back Seth McGowan is also drawing attention for his recent workload and production. McGowan has scored 11-plus DraftKings points in back-to-back games and earned a season-high 12 rushing attempts in Week 10. He continues to garner a decent share of touches for the Colts' offense.

The matchup for McGowan presents a favorable opportunity, as the Houston Texans defense allows the 13th-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to running backs, with a differential of plus-0.8. McGowan's recent form and the defensive weaknesses of the Texans make him a strong consideration for DFS Showdown lineups.