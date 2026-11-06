Dr. Whitney Hovenic Shares Top Drugstore Beauty Picks

Dermatologist Whitney Hovenic reveals her essential affordable skincare and beauty products, including cleansers, moisturizers, and sunscreens recommended for daily use.

Dermatologist Whitney Hovenic, co-founder of Spooge Sun Care, has shared her curated list of affordable drugstore products that effectively support skin health and beauty. As a medical professional who frequently treats skin conditions, she emphasizes that accessible over-the-counter items can be just as effective as high-end alternatives when they contain the right active ingredients. Her selections focus on cleansing, hydration, and protection, addressing common concerns for various skin types in everyday environments.

Essential Cleansing and Exfoliation

For daily cleansing, Dr. Hovenic recommends a balanced face wash that removes impurities without leaving the skin feeling tight or stripped. She notes that many oil cleansers fail to provide a thorough clean, while some gentle foaming options do not feel sufficient. This specific product strikes the optimal balance, making it suitable for all skin types, including those with oily skin. Contrary to common misconceptions, people with oily skin should not avoid oil-based cleansing; overcleaning can actually stimulate excess sebum production. Therefore, using an oil cleanser helps regulate this process rather than aggravate it.

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During the winter months or in dry climates like Reno, Nevada, skin often becomes parched and itchy. To address this, Dr. Hovenic frequently prescribes a specific moisturizer that also offers gentle exfoliation. This dual-action product is now available over-the-counter, which is significant given the previous difficulty in obtaining it by prescription. It provides essential moisture while promoting cellular turnover, making it an ideal choice for maintaining skin barrier integrity during harsh weather conditions.

Oral Care and Hydration

Maintaining fresh breath and clean teeth does not always require traditional toothpaste tubes. Dr. Hovenic keeps dissolving teeth-cleaning tablets in her purse for convenience. These tablets can be used without brushing to freshen breath instantly, allowing users to feel confident in social interactions. This method eliminates the need to carry bulky toothpaste containers and provides a quick solution for oral hygiene on the go. The tablets dissolve effectively to clean teeth while offering a pleasant sensory experience.

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Hydration is another critical component of her routine, particularly for lip care. Dr. Hovenic evaluates lip oils based on their longevity, rejecting products that provide initial moisture but fail quickly. The recommended lip oil delivers sustained hydration that lasts well beyond the initial application. It is available in various shades, including neutrals and brighter colors, and contains beneficial ingredients that support lip health. This product ensures that lips remain plump and moisturized throughout the day, avoiding the dryness that often plagues other formulations.

Convenient Skincare Solutions

For busy mornings or post-workout refreshment, a specific facial spray offers a quick and effective way to revitalize the skin. This product has antibacterial benefits and a hydrating feel without leaving a sticky texture. Dr. Hovenic suggests spraying it on the skin before applying moisturizer to help lock in hydration and calm irritation. This makes it particularly beneficial for individuals with acne-prone skin or eczema, as it layers well under other products and reduces inflammation.

Sunscreen remains the non-negotiable final step in any morning routine. Dr. Hovenic advocates for a tinted sunscreen that also functions as a moisturizer and makeup base. This all-in-one product provides hydration and a natural glow, allowing users to skip additional steps when time is short. It helps prevent premature aging and reduces the risk of skin cancer, which is a primary concern for dermatologists. By combining sun protection with cosmetic benefits, this product simplifies the skincare routine while maximizing efficacy.

Styling and Root Management

For hair maintenance, Dr. Hovenic relies on a dry shampoo that effectively blends root regrowth without leaving a chalky residue. Many dry shampoos are too heavy or visible, but this particular formula provides volume at the roots while matching hair color naturally. This is especially useful for those who are overdue for a coloring appointment. It offers a nostalgic feel with a modern formulation, standing the test of time due to its consistent performance and affordability.

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The fragrance that Dr. Hovenic uses is a staple in her routine, echoing a preference she has held since high school. This scent has a distinct '90s vibe that remains popular due to its timeless appeal and reasonable price point. It serves as a personal signature, complementing her overall aesthetic and providing a sense of familiarity. The longevity of this fragrance is notable, ensuring that it lasts throughout the day without needing frequent reapplication.

These recommendations from Dr. Whitney Hovenic highlight the importance of selecting products based on ingredient efficacy and personal skin needs. By focusing on affordable, accessible items, individuals can maintain a robust skincare and beauty routine without compromising on quality. Her expertise in dermatology provides a reliable framework for consumers looking to optimize their daily habits for long-term health and appearance.