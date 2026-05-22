Dr. Squatch Collaborates with The Boys & Vought for Limited-Edition Compound V Soap

Dr. Squatch, inspired by the TV show The Boys, has partnered with Vought and The Boys to create a limited-edition Compound V soap. The soap bars maintain Dr. Squatch's natural formula while reflecting the chaos of the show with bold branding and superhero-style packaging.

Dr. Squatch has teamed up with Vought to deliver a soap that every hero needs as Compound V arrives with this The Boys collab. Dr. Squatch teams with The Boys and Vought for a limited-edition Compound V soap inspired by the show's chaos.

Compound V keeps Dr. Squatch’s natural formula, blending shea butter, sea salt, kaolin clay, and creatine. The electric-blue Compound V bar channels The Boys energy with bold branding and a wild superhero-style concept. Single and 3-Pack are offered for these bright electric-blue soap bars that seem exactly like something that would come from a secret Vought laboratory





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Dr Squatch The Boys Vought Soap Limited-Edition Collaboration Compound V

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