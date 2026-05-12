Dr Sam Bunting's New Faded Skin Serum Effective Against Stubborn Brown Spots

A new serum, Dr Sam Bunting's Flawless Brightly Pro, has been formulated with eight active ingredients to fade brown spots and can be used twice daily to combat stubborn pigmentation.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more Those concerned by dark spots are going to want to have Harley Street doctor Dr Sam Bunting 's new pigmentation serum on their radar.

Lasting marks caused by sun damage, hormones, and inflammation are notoriously hard to get rid of, but a new product launch is proving remarkably effective. The new Dr Sam Bunting Flawless Brightly Pro serum is clinically proven to fade brown spots by up to 85 per cent in 12 weeks when use twice daily, and with summer on its way, now could be the perfect time to invest





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Pigmentation Dark Spots Sun Damage Hormones Dr Sam Bunting Faded Skin Serum

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Dr Sam Bunting's New Faded Skin Serum Effective Against Stubborn Brown SpotsA new serum, Dr Sam Bunting Flawless Brightly Pro, has been proven to effectively fade brown spots caused by sun damage, hormones, and inflammation. It can support skin through each stage of pigmentation development, making it easier to get rid of stubborn marks.

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