GB News panellist Dr Renee Hoenderkap reveals she is pregnant with her third child at age 59, detailing the vile online backlash and her IVF journey in Poland after UK clinics rejected her.

GB News panellist Dr Renee Hoenderkap has publicly disclosed that she is pregnant with her third child, a revelation that has sparked intense debate and harassment directed at the fifty-nine-year-old medical professional and broadcaster.

Dr Hoenderkap announced the news during a live broadcast this month, revealing she is twelve weeks pregnant with a baby girl. The announcement came during a segment discussing the government's plan to house asylum seekers in Piddington, Oxfordshire, a decision that visibly angered the presenter due to her role as a mother of young and adult children.

Also read The Trump Administration Is About to Make Pregnancy That Much Harder

Dr Hoenderkamp Faces Vile Online Abuse

Following the live announcement, Dr Hoenderkamp reported receiving a flood of hostile communications, which she described as selfish, vile, and disgusting. She noted that the vitriol was directed at her age rather than her character, with many trolls failing to recognize her as a multifaceted individual beyond the number fifty-nine.

The broadcaster explained on ITV's This Morning that she initially remained offline to protect herself from the backlash. She spent a full day at a trampoline competition with her daughter Alice, who is eight years old, with no mobile signal to connect with the internet.

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Upon returning home, the volume of negative comments became overwhelming. Dr Hoenderkamp stated that she had to step away from her computer because the hostility was too severe. She observed that people who interact with her face-to-face are supportive, highlighting the disconnect between offline kindness and online cruelty.

IVF Journey in Poland After UK Rejection

The path to this pregnancy involved significant medical hurdles. Dr Hoenderkap conceived her third child using frozen eggs following three rounds of in vitro fertilization treatment. She sought medical assistance in Poland after being rejected by clinics in the United Kingdom.

Many UK facilities refuse to treat mothers aged fifty-five and older. Dr Hoenderkamp revealed that she had to travel abroad to access the care she needed, acknowledging that the journey was not easy and required multiple attempts to achieve success.

She shared that she sat on the GB News set knowing the previous attempts had failed, adding a layer of tension to her public disclosure. Her husband, surgeon Colin Natali, sixty-six, supported her through the process, emphasizing that their family is financially prepared for the new addition regardless of health outcomes.

A Mother's Reflection on Family Dynamics

Dr Hoenderkamp has a complex family history that informs her current perspective. She welcomed her first child, Calum, when she was twenty-one. He is now thirty-seven and a father himself. Her return to full-time work just twenty-eight days after giving birth shaped her early parenting experience.

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She later reflected on the emotional demands of motherhood, admitting she initially misunderstood the depth of commitment required. After her first marriage ended, she retrained as a doctor at age thirty-nine, meeting her second husband during this transformative period.

Her daughter Alice was born in two thousand and eighteen when Dr Hoenderkap was fifty-one. The family shares six children in total, but Dr Hoenderkamp expressed a strong desire to give Alice a sibling closer to her own age, a desire that motivated her late-in-life pregnancy decision.

Public Reaction and Future Expectations

The reaction from colleagues on GB News was one of visible shock. One panellist remarked that it was the most surprised they had been on air since the assassination of Khamenei, underscoring the rarity of such an announcement in a professional news setting.

Despite the online abuse, Dr Hoenderkamp remains focused on the positive aspects of the pregnancy. She cited her husband's reassurance that the child will be massively loved and well-provided for. The couple is preparing for the arrival of their third child, with Dr Hoenderkap turning sixty by the time the baby is born next year.

This announcement highlights the ongoing societal scrutiny faced by women who pursue pregnancy later in life. Dr Hoenderkamp's experience serves as a stark example of the contrast between personal joy and public criticism in the digital age.