GB News panellist Dr Renee Hoenderkamp announces her third pregnancy at age 59, detailing the vile online abuse she faced and her IVF journey in Poland.

Dr Renee Hoenderkamp has disclosed that she endured severe online harassment after announcing on air that she is expecting her third child at the age of 59. The GB News panellist and practicing general practitioner revealed that trolls directed selfish and vile messages at her following the live broadcast, where she shared that she is 12 weeks pregnant with a baby girl.

Online Abuse and Personal Resilience

Hoenderkamp explained to ITV's This Morning that she initially remained unaware of the vitriol because she spent the Sunday following her announcement at a trampoline competition with her daughter Alice. The event lacked any Wi-Fi or phone signal, allowing her to stay completely off grid while the backlash began to mount. Upon returning home that evening, she reviewed her communications and was forced to step away from her computer due to the intensity of the negative comments.

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She noted that many critics were attacking the number 59 rather than the person she actually is. Despite the harsh digital environment, she emphasized that her real-life interactions have been positive and that it is easy for people to behave cruelly behind a keyboard. She initially attempted to respond to some of the messages but soon realized that engaging with such hostility was futile and unproductive.

IVF Journey and Family Dynamics

The pregnancy follows a difficult fertility journey that required Dr Hoenderkamp to travel to a clinic in Poland after facing rejections from United Kingdom medical facilities. She revealed that UK clinics generally refuse to treat mothers aged 55 and older, forcing her to seek treatment abroad. The process involved frozen eggs and three rounds of in vitro fertilization, with the third attempt finally resulting in a successful pregnancy.

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Hoenderkamp and her husband, surgeon Colin Natali, who is 66 years old, share six children between them. Their daughter Alice, now eight years old, was conceived naturally in 2018 when Dr Hoenderkamp was 51. The couple also has an adult son, Calum, who is 37 and a father himself. Hoenderkamp admitted that her desire for another child was partly driven by a wish to provide Alice with a sibling closer to her own age.

Financial and Emotional Preparation

Despite the external criticism, Hoenderkamp stated that her husband has been a source of reassurance regarding the decision to expand their family further. He reminded her that they are in a financial position to cope with the costs of raising another child and that the baby would be massively loved. He also noted that if the worst were to happen, the children would be well provided for financially.

Reflecting on her past experiences, Hoenderkamp recalled that she had not fully appreciated the extraordinary emotional commitment motherhood demands when she gave birth to Calum at age 21. She returned to full-time work just 28 days after his birth and separated from his father around the same time. She previously relied on nannies and nursery care to reassure herself that her son had a happy childhood, later realizing that her own presence was a missing vital ingredient.

Political Context of the Announcement

Dr Hoenderkamp shared her personal news during a GB News segment discussing the government's plan to house 1,200 male asylum seekers in Piddington, Oxfordshire. The announcement was made in response to her visceral anger over comments by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner regarding the village. She used the platform to connect her role as a mother to the political debate, stating that her experience as a mother of a grown-up boy and a young girl informed her strong reaction to the situation.

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Her fellow panellists were visibly taken aback by the sudden revelation. One colleague described the moment as the most shocking they had experienced on air since the alleged assassination of Khamenei. The broadcast concluded with Dr Hoenderkamp transitioning from her personal announcement back to the serious political implications of the asylum seeker housing plan, blending her personal life update with her professional journalistic duties.