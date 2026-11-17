Doctor Renee Hoenderkamp addresses vitriolic online comments regarding her pregnancy at age 59, sharing her life story and arguing for the validity of later-life motherhood.

Dr. Renee Hoenderkamp, a medical professional and co-host of the GB News program The Saturday Five, has faced a wave of intense public criticism after announcing her pregnancy at the age of 59. The reaction on social media was immediate and hostile, with numerous users describing the news as revolting and disgusting. Many commenters expressed disbelief that a physician with extensive medical training could consider such a decision appropriate.

Public Outrage Over Age Choice

While Hoenderkamp anticipated some surprise given her age, she stated she was unprepared for the sheer volume of vitriol directed at her. Critics argued that bringing a child into the world at nearly 60 is profoundly selfish and morally questionable. The backlash intensified because the announcement was made on a public broadcast platform, exposing her personal decision to a broad and often critical audience.

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Reflecting on Early Motherhood

To understand her perspective, Hoenderkamp recounted her first experience with motherhood at age 21, when her eldest son, Calum, was born on New Year's morning. She described that period as unplanned and emotionally challenging, noting that while her body was ready, her mind was not. She separated from Calum's father shortly after his birth and returned to full-time work within 28 days, relying on external care for her child.

Contrasting Experiences with Second Child

Her experience changed dramatically nearly three decades later when she welcomed her second child, Alice, at age 43. By this time, her career was established, and she felt emotionally settled. This contrast highlighted the difference between being biologically young and being emotionally prepared to raise a child, a distinction she believes is often overlooked in public discourse.

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Natural Pregnancy at 59 and Medical Context

Hoenderkamp confirmed that her current pregnancy occurred naturally at age 59, challenging alarmist narratives about the dangers of later-life conception. She noted that despite initial referral to a high-risk clinic, doctors reassured her that her health was better than many younger patients. She maintained a healthy lifestyle, running 5km three times a week, until close to the end of her pregnancy.

Personal Health and Future Plans

Following medical advice from her husband, a surgeon seven years her senior, Hoenderkamp opted for an elective caesarean section. Her first child, Alice, was born at 37 weeks and four days, weighing 2.65kg. Hoenderkamp plans to celebrate her 60th birthday after her new daughter arrives next year. She continues to advocate for the right of older women to make reproductive choices without facing harsh judgment.